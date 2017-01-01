Following the executive order that bars immigrants from Muslim-majority countries, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln issued a statement of support for its students and staff.
Hundreds of people gathered at the state capitol in Lincoln on Sunday afternoon to protest a recent executive order by President Trump.
The Homeland Security Department says a New York court order temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people from nations subject to President Donald Trump's travel ban will not affect...
President Donald Trump's executive order banning more than 218 million people from the United States was met with swift legal challenges over the weekend across the country.