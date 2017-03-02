A federal judge in Seattle has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries.
A new bill was brought up in legislature Friday to protect the private information of law enforcement. As of right now anyone can search the name of a law enforcement official and find their home address.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reminds hunters that the regular light goose waterfowl season lasts through Feb. 12, while the light goose conservation order runs from Feb. 13-April 5.
A proposal to balance Nebraska's finances for the five months left in the current fiscal year is moving forward.