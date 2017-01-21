www.1011now.com

Local

Motorcycle Accident at Gateway Mall

Lincoln police and Lincoln fire and rescue were called to the Applebees at Gateway mall around 9 pm for an apparent motorcycle accident.

LSO identifies 25-year-old killed in Saturday crash

On January 21, 2017 at 7:33 am the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska State Patrol and Southwest Rural Fire were dispatched to a one vehicle fatality crash near the 8500 block of West Denton Rd.

2 dead, 1 transported to hospital after rollover

On January 21, 2017 at approximately 3:57 pm deputies responded to Interstate 80 between mile marker 298 and mile marker 299 reference an accident with injuries.

Thousands show up for women's march in Lincoln Saturday

Thousands of people gathered near the UNL recreational center Saturday where they started their march toward the state capitol.

National

More than 1 million join anti-Trump women's marches worldwide

National

White House freezes new regulations

National

New device monitors heart and lung sounds at home

Riley explains the firing of Mark Banker

KOLN Weather Update (1/21/17

Stars pick up win over Force

Sports

Bob Diaco addresses Husker Nation for the first time

Inauguration

Local reaction to President Trump's Inauguration speech

National

Trump dances with members of the military at Inaugural ball

Sports

Huskers battle back but fall short at Rutgers

National

Women march on Washington to send message to President Trump

National

How to separate conjoined twins

Accidents

Mother, child hurt after being run over by family minivan

National

Trump vows to "make America great again"

Central Nebraska

Hastings woman, fiance arrested in child abuse case

State

Samsung phone starts on fire, burns Nebraska couple's bed

Lance's Journal

Lance's Journal: Singing Valentines, Jan. 20, 2017

Central Nebraska

Aurora man gets 45-50 years in prison in murder-for-hire plot

National

DC drivers caught in protest skirmishes

National

Senate confirms Mattis for defense secretary

Central Nebraska

Thief steals money, iPad from local church

