Weather Alerts: Ice Storm Warning - Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alert Details

Additional icing is expected to continue today with at times rain and snow also being possible dependent on the air temperature. Monday night the storm system will exit to the east.
UNL cancels Tuesday classes

The University of Nebraska at Lincoln has canceled classes on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

500 without power in Lancaster County

A number of power outages in Lancaster County have been reported.

Staying safe and prepared for a winter storm

We put together a list of things to keep in mind during the ice storm.

Good Samaritans de-icing driveways for elderly, disabled

Police release images of robbers who hit Lincoln U-Stop

Spotting fake written prescriptions difficult for many pharmacists

Police release photos of U-Stop robbers

City Crews Make Quick Work of Ice

How you can keep an eye on road conditions

City of Lincoln street conditions update

Bullying takes scary turn after girl says she was stabbed with pencil

MLK collection at Smithsonian's newest museum

City of Lincoln: Parking bans not necessary in ice storm

2 people treated for smoke inhalation after Stanton fire

Police officers purchase body cams on own dime

Mall security guard assaulted early Monday morning

Lincoln Police investigate reports of shots fired

No injuries in fiery semi crash on I-80

NSP continues to urge caution during the storm

Weather Alert Day for Sunday and Monday

Turkey hunting permits now available in Nebraska

Wage increase creating challenges for Nebraska parks

UNO mourns loss of student killed in hit-and-run

County judge set to retire

