U.S. judge temporarily blocks ban, White House responds

A federal judge in Seattle has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Bill proposed to protect police officers

A new bill was brought up in legislature Friday to protect the private information of law enforcement. As of right now anyone can search the name of a law enforcement official and find their home address.

Game and Parks reminds goose hunters of season dates

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reminds hunters that the regular light goose waterfowl season lasts through Feb. 12, while the light goose conservation order runs from Feb. 13-April 5.

Nebraska lawmakers advance bill to balance state budget

A proposal to balance Nebraska's finances for the five months left in the current fiscal year is moving forward.

Elkhorn woman with mystery illness fights for her life in ICU

Nebraska could add more penalties for some drunken drivers

World War II veteran reunited with missing dog tag

Koster sparks Kearney winning streak

Hastings boy has four open heart surgeries before 12

Colorado man pleads guilty to mail fraud after victimizing Holdredge man

Omaha woman pleads no contest in airline voucher scam state case

Hastings woman, fiance may face trial in child abuse case

Trial date set for man accused in R.C. Scot homicide

Brothers rush into burning trailer to rescue neighbors' pets

Man accused of stealing vehicle with three kids inside ordered to trial

Mike Klein enters not guilty pleas in sexual assault case

Innovation grant program awards millions to Nebraska schools

Unadilla Bill groundhog celebration

Hastings teen tied to January pursuit charged with felony theft in Buffalo county

New decorating trend: brass

Kids receive free dental care on Children's Dental Day

Mormon Island State Recreation Area temporarily closed

100kW solar panel system in Lincoln complete

