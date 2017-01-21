Lincoln police and Lincoln fire and rescue were called to the Applebees at Gateway mall around 9 pm for an apparent motorcycle accident.
On January 21, 2017 at 7:33 am the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska State Patrol and Southwest Rural Fire were dispatched to a one vehicle fatality crash near the 8500 block of West Denton Rd.
On January 21, 2017 at approximately 3:57 pm deputies responded to Interstate 80 between mile marker 298 and mile marker 299 reference an accident with injuries.
Thousands of people gathered near the UNL recreational center Saturday where they started their march toward the state capitol.