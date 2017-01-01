www.1011now.com

Community

UNL says "all are welcome" following Trump's executive order

Following the executive order that bars immigrants from Muslim-majority countries, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln issued a statement of support for its students and staff.

Hundreds gather at state capitol to protest travel ban

Hundreds of people gathered at the state capitol in Lincoln on Sunday afternoon to protest a recent executive order by President Trump.

Travel ban shock waves continue to rumble as DHS stands firm

The Homeland Security Department says a New York court order temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people from nations subject to President Donald Trump's travel ban will not affect...

How Trump's order may be challenged in court

President Donald Trump's executive order banning more than 218 million people from the United States was met with swift legal challenges over the weekend across the country.

Consumer

Aldi reopens Sunday

National

White House cites `buffet of options' on paying for wall

National

Woman lives six days without lungs

Protest against FIJI

NU Track & Field sweeps Adidas Classic

Lincoln Stars beat Fargo Force

Crime

Nebraska woman to be sentenced in airline voucher scam case

Community

Nebraska Ed Department seeks summer food program sponsors

National

Senate panel to vote on Trump's pick for health secretary

Community

Protest against Trump travel ban draws hundreds in Omaha

Community

Planetarium offers chances to learn about eclipse beforehand

National

Message in a bottle found more than 20 years later

Community

Protesters gather outside of FIJI fraternity house on Saturday

National

Arkansan to be first black chief judge on 8th circuit court

National

Reaction to Trump immigration order

National

Trump sets 5-year and liftetime lobbying ban for officials

Crime

Nebraska man tries to break into house 2 days in a row

National

Crews looking for missing Missouri woman find 2nd man's body

Crime

Saturday morning fire at Parkway Lanes

National

Kremlin says Trump, Putin agree to work closely

State Legislature

Outdoor groups push for Nebraska bill to reduce ditch-mowing

Load More Stories
 

MomsEveryday.com

Facebook 1011 News

KOLN Features