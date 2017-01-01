Click Here to access the online Public Inspection File
Viewers with disabilities can get assistance accessing this station's FCC Public Inspection File by contacting the station with the information listed below. Questions or concerns relating to the accessibility of the FCC's online public file system should be directed to the FCC at 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), or fccinfo@fcc.gov.
Public File Liaison:
Amy Osterhoudt - 402-467-9206 or Troy Frankforter - 402-467-9265
Station Contact Info:
KOLN-TV
Call: (402) 467-4321
Toll-free: 1-800-475-1011
840 North 40th
Lincoln, NE 68503
Email: front.desk@1011now.com
KGIN-TV
Call: (308) 382-6100
123 N Locust Street
Grand Island, NE 68802
Email: kgin@1011now.com
KSNB-TV
Toll free 888-475-1011
123 N. Locust St.
Grand Island, NE 68802
Email : ksnb@1011now.com