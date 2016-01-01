Two women are dead following a shooting at a Lincoln apartment complex on Saturday afternoon.
After investigating, authorities determine there was no threat to the area. The reported suspicious package was an empty box.
Lincoln Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Roc's Stop & Shop on 27th & South Streets. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday, making it the third armed robbery with shots fired this week.
Husker fans filled up the Railyard for Friday's bowl game against the Tennessee Volunteers. A sea of red filled the city and go big red chants could be heard for miles.