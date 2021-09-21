Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County; LLCHD reports one additional COVID-19 death

The Lincoln-Lancaster County reported one additional death on Tuesday. According to officials, a man in his 20's, who was hospitalized and unvaccinated, has died.
TOP HEADLINES

News

Bellevue school principal facing felony DUI charge after motorcyclist hurt in rear-end crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Kies
The principal of a Bellevue elementary school was arrested late Friday night after police say he rear-ended a motorcyclist, causing an injury, while driving under the influence of alcohol.

News

LPD: Child hit while crossing street near Saratoga Elementary School, teen driver cited

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lincoln Police Department cited a driver who hit a 10-year-old child crossing the street in south Lincoln.

News

LPD: Man drives through yards in NW Lincoln, crashes into police cruiser head on

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
An officer with the Lincoln Police Department had to be taken to the hospital after an SUV collided with a cruiser head on.

News

Plane lands just west of Hwy 281

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KSNB Local4
Drivers in north eastern Hall County may have gotten quite the show after a plane landed near a stretch of the highway.

News

Eppley progresses in terminal modernization, moved giant crane sculpture overnight

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Kies
Omaha’s Eppley Airfield released a video Tuesday morning showing last month’s relocation of their 60-foot-tall bronze Dance of the Cranes sculpture in order to make room for the in-progress Terminal Entrance Roadway Expansion Project.

News

Lincoln man get prison for 2020 shoot-out in DeWeese

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mark Baumert
A Lincoln man was sentenced Tuesday to 22-30 years in prison for his part in a shootout with law enforcement officers last year in DeWeese.
Lincoln 7 Day Forecast

FEATURES

LATEST VIDEO

News

Little Women at the STAGE
Little Women the Musical at the STAGE Theatre

News

Rural hospitals having capacity concerns.
Rural hospitals having capacity issues.

News

Featured Pet - Lily
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

News

Lincoln Children's Museum
Celebrating fall at the Lincoln Children's Museum

MORE NEWS

News

LPD: 45 caliber gun stolen from car in southeast Lincoln

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department say a 45 caliber gun was stolen from a vehicle in southeast Lincoln.

News

Police investigating after man says car was shot outside home in north Lincoln

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lincoln Police Department is working to learn more after a man says his car was shot while dropping off a friend at a home in north Lincoln.

National

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.

News

New Sarpy County rec areas and lake now open to public

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Kies
The Papio NRD held a public ceremony Tuesday morning to celebrate the opening of Big Elk Lake and Portal Lake recreation areas in Sarpy County.

National

Johnson & Johnson says booster dose of its COVID shot prompts strong response

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Johnson & Johnson said in a statement that an extra dose — given either two months or six months after the initial shot — revved up protection. The results haven’t yet been published or vetted by other scientists.

News

Nebraska lawmakers to negotiate new redistricting maps

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nebraska lawmakers will have to negotiate new legislative and congressional maps now that both of the original Republican-backed measures have stalled in the Legislature.

Forecast

Nice finish to summer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Partly to mostly sunny and mild

News

UPDATE: I-80 Eastbound Reopens in Seward County

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ryan Swanigan
An earlier closure was the result of a rollover crash that occurred sometime Monday evening.

News

Rural hospitals nearing capacity as the state restarts the daily COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
Rural hospitals nearing capacity as the state restarts the daily COVID-19 dashboard

News

Nebraskans buy more lottery tickets in 2021 than ever before

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT
|
By Bayley Bischof
A lot of environmental projects in the Lincoln area and across all 93 of Nebraska’s counties wouldn’t happen without the lottery. Projects like restoring Holmes Lake and protecting saline wetlands.

National

McDonald’s begins phasing out plastic toys in Happy Meals

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The company says it’s working with partners to develop new toys, such as three-dimensional cardboard superheroes kids can build.

News

Nebraska’s COVID-19 Dashboard to return

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW and Madison Pitsch
Governor Pete Ricketts announced on Monday that Nebraska’s COVID-19 Dashboard is coming back. This follows the state’s hospital capacity going above 10%.

News

New hiring, retention bonuses for Nebraska DOT employees

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT
|
By Taleisha Newbill
For new and current Nebraska DOT employees in the operations or districts in diesel technician and fleet management positions, the department has offered new hiring, retention bonuses starting Monday.

News

Firefighters report improvement in Western Nebraska wildfire

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Officials with the Pine Ridge Ranger District said Monday the fire near Crawford is 50% contained, up from 15% reported on Sunday.

News

Concordia’s Morris still active on team after accident

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
College football is in full swing, and Concordia University- Nebraska’s team is missing a defensive lineman. Gerald Morris, a senior, was seriously hurt in a car accident this March.

News

UNLPD: Memorial Stadium statue, fraternity house, both vandalized

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:36 AM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
UNLPD says the famous “National Champions” statue was spray painted with graffiti around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

National

COVID has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT
|
By CARLA K. JOHNSON
More than 674,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.

News

Suspects break into southeast Lincoln home, steal $16,000 worth of belongings

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a home burglary, in southeast Lincoln, where $16,000 worth of belongings were stolen.

Sports

Huskers prepare for Michigan State

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
Coming off a loss to 3rd-ranked Oklahoma, the Nebraska football team gets back on the road this week. The Huskers travel to #20 Michigan State on Saturday.

News

Lincoln Facebook group rallies to reunite missing dog with Illinois family

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:57 AM CDT
|
By Nathan Brennan
Sasha had escaped from the family’s RV while stopped at Pine Grove RV Park off of I-80 during a road trip.

News

LPD: Rifles, computer stolen from O Street pawn business

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
Officers with the Lincoln Police Department say a number of rifles were stolen from a pawn business during a break in.

News

Gaming console, cash stolen during robbery at north Lincoln home

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lincoln Police Department is looking into a robbery where two men stole gaming equipment, money and more.