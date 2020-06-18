Advertisement

Gray Television, Inc. Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification

Published: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:35 AM CST
Stations licensed to Gray Television do not discriminate in the sale of advertising time, and will accept no advertising which is placed with intent to discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.

The parties to an agreement for the sale of advertising time on a station licensed to Gray Television affirm that nothing in that agreement will discriminate in any way on the basis of race or ethnicity.

UNL prepares for socially distant learning this fall

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT
|
By Taryn Vanderford
Efforts are underway at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to make sure students are safe when they return to campus in August. Included in the "Forward to Fall Plan", classrooms that provide plenty of room for socially distant learning. Taryn Vanderford has the story.

Eagle Riders stop at Capitol, raise awareness for children's mental health

Updated: May. 23, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Griffith
For more than a decade a group of motorcyclists have racked up hundreds of miles driving across the state for one important mission. This year's ride ended Saturday afternoon.

LPS students, teachers making music videos for senior citizens

Updated: May. 8, 2020 at 7:36 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Griffith
In a time of isolation and confusion LPS students and teachers are finding new ways to showcase their talents. Now, they're bringing joys to hundreds of Lincoln senior citizens.

GTI Copyright Complaint Procedures

Updated: Apr. 28, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT
WATCH: NSP surprises dispatcher's son for fourth birthday

Updated: Apr. 1, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
The Nebraska State Patrol helped a dispatcher’s son celebrate his fourth birthday with a surprise parade of patrol cars because the boy couldn't have a traditional party.

Gray Television, Inc. Terms of Use Agreement

Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 8:51 AM CST
Gray Television, Inc. Privacy Policy

Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 8:27 AM CST
Lincoln home to be demolished after sitting condemned for 27 years

Updated: Nov. 5, 2019 at 9:18 PM CST
|
By Abbie Petersen
By the end of next month, a house here in Lincoln that's been condemned for 27 years may finally be demolished. Something neighbors tell 10/11 NOW, is a long time coming.

Taking a trip down memory lane on 10/11 Day

Updated: Oct. 11, 2019 at 7:15 AM CDT
|
By Shelby Fenster
On October 11, 10/11 News celebrates 10/11 Day.

Attorney General: Appointment of Election Commissioner "constitutionally suspect"

Updated: Sep. 25, 2019 at 6:43 PM CDT
|
By Madison Pitsch
This comes after Civic Nebraska, along with Senator Matt Hansen of Lincoln, requested an opinion from the Attorney General on the constitutionality of the appointment. There is a portion of Nebraska State Law that allows for the appointment, but another part calls for the election of all county officials.