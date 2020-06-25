Advertisement

Lincoln family to benefit from state’s pandemic food program

Lincoln mother Tiffany Back is applying for the state's pandemic EBT program that could give her $281 in grocery money.
By Jared Austin
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 7:36 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska DHHS has partnered with the Nebraska Dept. of Education to create a new food program called the pandemic EBT program. Families are eligible to apply if their children are in the free and reduced lunch program or families using SNAP if their children are also getting free and reduced lunch. Lincoln mother Tiffany Back said she’s applying for the program because she hasn’t had a steady work schedule at her two jobs in months.

"You mine as well take advantage of it while you can because everyone's falling short," Back said, "This pandemic is affecting everybody." Back's children are in the free and reduced lunch program.

The pandemic EBT program could give families as high as $281 in grocery money. Nebraska DHHS said it'll be split into two payment periods: The first check could be as high as $141 and delivered in late July. The second one could be as high as $140 and delivered by mid-August. Nebraska DHHS Child Family and Services director Stephanie Beasley said this is designed to help children in the free and reduced lunch program after they lost the benefits when schools closed.

"Were focused on food security for children and for families and vulnerable populations," Beasley said. "This is real support around food security." Nebraska DHHS is currently taking applications and will continue to do so until July 19. Back said this program doesn't just help her family, but likely thousands across Nebraska.

“I haven’t got food stamps in 5 years so living paycheck to paycheck and you get this extra free money coming in for food,” Back said. “It’s a relief for a lot of families out here.” If you would like to apply for the pandemic EBT program, you can go to the Nebraska DHHS website at dhhs.ne.gov.

