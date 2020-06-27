Advertisement

EU narrows down border list, US unlikely to make the cut

Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 8:26 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union envoys are close to finalizing a list of countries whose citizens will be allowed to enter Europe again, possibly from late next week, EU diplomats confirmed Saturday. Americans are almost certain to be excluded in the short term due to the number of U.S. coronavirus cases.

The envoys were expected to have narrowed down later Saturday the exact criteria for countries to make the list, which include the way the spread of the virus is being managed. Another key condition is whether the country has a ban on citizens from European nations.

The number of cases in the United States has surged over the past week, with an all-time high of 45,300 confirmed new daily infections just reached. President Donald Trump also suspended the entry of all people from Europe’s ID check-free travel zone in a decree in March.

The EU diplomats confirmed that an official agreement on the criteria — likely to include a limit on the infection rate per 100,000 citizens — is expected late on Monday or early Tuesday. The diplomats spoke on condition of anonymity because the procedure is ongoing and politically very sensitive.

Infection rates are high in Brazil, India and Russia, and it’s unlikely the EU will let their citizens in, either. The list would be updated every 14 days, with new countries added and some possibly being left off based on how they manage the spread of the virus.

More than 15 million Americans are estimated to travel to Europe annually, and any delay would be a further blow to virus-ravaged economies and tourism sectors, both in Europe and the United States. Around 10 million Europeans are thought to cross the Atlantic for vacations and business each year.

The 27 EU nations and four other countries that are part of Europe’s “Schengen area” — a 26-nation bloc where goods and people move freely without document checks — appear on track to reopen their borders between each other by July 1.

Once that happens, restrictions on non-essential travel to Europe, which were imposed in March to halt new virus cases from entering, would gradually be lifted.

On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo played down concerns that the EU might refuse to allow Americans in.

“We’ve denied travel to Europe and vice versa. That’s the posture that we all sit in now, and I think we’re all taking seriously the need to figure out how to get this up,” Pompeo said. “We’ll work to get this right. We want to make sure that it’s health-based, science-based.”

“We need to get our global economy back going again,” he said.

The European Commission, which monitors the bloc’s laws, believes that “travel restrictions should not be lifted as regards third countries where the situation is worse” than the average in the 27 EU member countries plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

The commission insists that it’s not trying to target any country or that the list might be politicized as tourism-reliant countries around Europe push to get their borders back open again.

“The European Union has an internal process to determine from which countries it would be safe to accept travelers,” spokesman Eric Mamer said Thursday, adding that its decisions are “based on health criteria.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Dems push election-season health care bill toward House OK

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By ALAN FRAM
Democrats pushed a strengthening of “Obamacare” patient protections toward House passage Monday.

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

National

AMBER Alert issued for missing eight-year-old

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
An AMBER Alert has been issued for eight-year-old Josiah Brantley, who Tallahassee Police say may be with his mother in Live Oak or Orlando.

News

REPORTS: 8 Husker athletes, coaches test positive for COVID-19 since April

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Eight Husker athletes or staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since early April, according to multiple reports.

National Politics

Seattle's 'occupied zone' remains in place

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
Protesters continued to hold Seattle's "occupied zone," despite promises from the mayor that the barricades would be moved.

Latest News

News

Lincoln's Response to COVID-19

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials updated the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at a news conference Monday.

National Politics

White House: Trump not briefed on ‘unverified’ bounties

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JAMES LAPORTA and DEB RIECHMANN
The intelligence assessments came amid Trump's push to withdraw the U.S. from Afghanistan and suggested Russia was making overtures to militants as the U.S. and the Taliban held talks to end the long-running war.

National

Judge warns of possible move of trial in George Floyd death

Updated: 1 hour ago
Four ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd are due in court Monday.

National

Couple draw guns at protesting crowd heading to St. Louis mayor’s home

Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark McCloskey, 63, told a TV station that he and wife, Patricia, both personal injury lawyers, were facing an "angry mob" on their private street and feared for their lives Sunday night.

National Politics

Reddit, Twitch clamp down Trumpist forums for hate speech

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TALI ARBEL AP Technology Writer
The Trump forum was banned because it too often hosted content that broke Reddit's rules, including encouraging violence, and "antagonized" the company.

Coronavirus

Florida site of GOP convention orders wearing of masks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and EMILY SCHMALL Associated Press
The United States on Monday reported 38,800 newly confirmed infections, with the total surpassing 2.5 million.