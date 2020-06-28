Latest Nebraska news, sports, business and entertainment at 4:20 p.m. CDT

DOUBLE FATALITY CRASH

Driver arrested for manslaughter in crash that killed 2

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha woman who is accused of causing a fatal crash that killed two people last week has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. Twenty-eight-year-old Chinyere Nwuju was arrested Saturday after she was released from a hospital. Police said Nwuju was speeding southbound in a sport utility vehicle when she ran a red light in northwestern Omaha and hit a pickup truck around 9 p.m. Wednesday. The force of the collision split the pickup in half and killed Roberto Gonzalez, 58, and Annette North, 56, who were both from Omaha. Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle records show that Nwuju's driver's license is suspended.

AP-US-NEBRASKA-DEMOCRATS

Democrats fight for relevance in red-state Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Democrats in Nebraska are struggling for relevance in their Republican-dominated state, and a series of high-profile embarrassments is only making it harder. The party is losing registered voters to Republicans, Libertarians and independents, and its long-shot nominee for Senate recently admitted to sending sexually offensive text messages to a campaign staffer. Nebraska Democrats say they need more national party support to win statewide races, but they acknowledge that they still have a long way to go to regain a toehold in the state.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEBRASKA

Available hospital beds drop in Nebraska as virus cases rise

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — State health figures show the number of hospital beds available in Nebraska has dropped below 40% as the state continues to see more COVID-19 cases confirmed. The state's online coronavirus tracker shows that as of Thursday, 2,330 of the state's total 3,834 hospital beds were occupied. That left 1,504, or 39%, of hospital beds available. The site also shows that 43% of intensive care unit beds and 78% of ventilators in the state were available. The state saw another 125 cases of the virus reported on Thursday, to take the state's total to 18,346. There also were three new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state's total to 260.

LOCKED IN BASEMENT

NE Nebraska couple gets 6 years for locking boy in basement

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal judge sentenced a northeast Nebraska couple to six years in prison after they pleaded guilty to locking a special-needs foster child in a basement storage room for extended periods. U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Charles and Krista Parker on Friday to prison on multiple counts of child abuse. There is no parole in the federal prison system. The couple was arrested after Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services officers responded to a report in September 2018 and found a then 9-year-old boy locked in a basement utility room with a concrete floor, no windows and no ventilation. The child slept on two urine-soaked blankets.

ATTORNEY-COCAINE ARREST-DISBARMENT

Nebraska Supreme Court disbars lawyer found with cocaine

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A western Nebraska attorney accused of accepting cocaine as payment for legal services has been disbarred. The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday issue the notice of disbarment for 52-year-old Jon Worthman, of Alliance. Worthman was arrested in January after the Nebraska State Patrol said an informant had sold him about an ounce of cocaine. Investigators say Worthman admitted to sometimes accepting cocaine as payment for legal fees. Worthman had also served as the elected public defender for Box Butte County. He's charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver. In Friday's notice, the state's high court said Worthman voluntarily surrendered his law license.

NEBRASKA SHOOTING-TEEN SUSPECT

15-year-old arrested in deadly Nebraska shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 15-year-old who was arrested in a deadly Nebraska shooting has been charged with manslaughter. The Omaha World-Herald reports that Omaha police announced in a news release Friday that prosecutors had filed the new charge in juvenile court. The 15-year-old was originally booked into the Douglas County Youth Center on suspicion of second-degree felony assault in the June 10 shooting of 20-year-old Jonathan Baltimore. He died from his injuries on June 13. The teen also is charged with use of a weapon to commit a felony, unlawful possession of a handgun by a minor and possession of a defaced firearm.