NE Lottery

Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Red Balls: 14-19, White Balls: 7-12
(Red Balls: fourteen, nineteen; White Balls: seven, twelve)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
Month: 4, Day: 22, Year: 55
(Month: four; Day: twenty-two; Year: fifty-five)
2-3-3
(two, three, three)
07-09-19-20-23
(seven, nine, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $114,000
09-36-49-56-62, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2
(nine, thirty-six, forty-nine, fifty-six, sixty-two; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $42 million