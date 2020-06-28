NE--Nebraska News Digest, NE

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Nebraska. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Omaha Bureau at 402-391-0031 or omahane@ap.org. Nebraska News Editor Scott McFetridge can also be reached at 515-243-3281 or smcfetridge@ap.org.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Central.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

For up-to-the-minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

EXCHANGES

EXCHANGE-PROMOTING BYWAY

BAYARD — A byway spanning 144 miles from Ogallala to the Wyoming border is more than just a road to Jonathan Shadegg — it’s an important part of rural tourism. Shadegg, a member of the Morrill County Visitors Committee, has been working to install and update signs along the Western Trails Scenic and Historic Byway, made up of U.S. Highway 26 and Nebraska Highway 92. It crosses through Keith, Garden, Morrill and Scotts Bluff Counties. By Kamie Stephen, Star-Herald. SENT IN ADVANCE: 600 words.

EXCHANGE-TRASH CAN CLEANER

LINCOLN — Most businesses get started by people finding a need and filling it. Often that need is one they encounter themselves, but Jack Funke discovered the need he eventually filled by accident on social media. Funke was on Facebook one day when something about trash can cleaning popped up in his feed. By Matt Olberding, Lincoln Journal Star. SENT IN ADVANCE: 630 words.

IN BRIEF:

DOUBLE FATALITY CRASH — OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha woman who is accused of causing a fatal crash that killed two people last week has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

SPORTS:

Nothing at this hour.

_____

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.