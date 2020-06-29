Advertisement

Bryan Health COVID-19 update for Monday

(Source: MGN)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Bryan Health provided information on the current number of COVID-19 cases at the hospital on Monday.

According to officials, 12,948 tests have been administered. From those tests, 1,594 have been positive cases, while 10,874 have been negative. 472 cases are being looked at and are pending.

There are four COVID-19 inpatients at the medical center, with all four from Lancaster County. Officials said that one of those patients is in general care, two are in progressive care, and one is in intensive care. Of those patients, one is on a ventilator.

A Bryan Health Press Briefing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 30. Individuals at the press conference will include John Woodrich, president and CEO of Bryan Medical Center and executive vice president of Bryan Health, and Dr. Anne Perlman, hospitalist, Inpatient Physician Associates.

Officials will discuss Dr. Perlamn’s experiences caring for COVID-19 patients at Bryan Medical Center and importance of mask wearing.

