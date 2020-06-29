Advertisement

Dakota, Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties move to Phase 3 next week

(AP)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - New directed health measures (DHMs), easing restrictions on businesses and activities, will take effect Monday, July 6 for Dakota, Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties. These four counties are moving from Phase 2 to Phase 3 of reopening, which will put all of Nebraska’s counties in Phase 3.

An outline of Phase 3 DHMs is available at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Directed-Health-Measures.aspx.

The content of the Phase 4 DHMs was also recently announced. An effective date has not been set, however, Phase 4 is being provided so counties know what to expect as the state moves forward.

An outline of Phase 4 DHMs is available at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Directed-Health-Measures.aspx along with a document that outlines all phases.

Updated guidelines associated with these next steps are also posted at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Nebraska-Guidance-Documents.aspx.

DHHS opened a statewide COVID-19 information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed. The number is (402) 552-6645 or toll-free at (833) 998-2275; hours of operation are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. CDT, 7 days a week.

DHHS will continue to update Nebraskans through the DHHS website and on Facebook and Twitter as we have new information. The CDC’s website is also a good resource for COVID-19 information - https://www.cdc.gov/covid19.

