Advertisement

Doty leads Lincoln Southeast legion baseball team

JC Brager takes home the 2020 Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament
Jackson Doty gets ready to bat in the Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament
Jackson Doty gets ready to bat in the Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament(KOLN)
By Dan Corey
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Earlier this summer, Jackson Doty didn’t know if he would even be able to play baseball with his childhood friends again. Not only is the recent Lincoln Southeast grad playing, him and his teammates are winning tournaments.

“It means a lot coming out here, our senior season, us boys,” said Doty, who led JC Brager (LSE’s legion team) to the 2020 Mike Peterson/Coach K championship. In the final game on Sunday night, Doty shined against Omaha Skutt as JC Brager won, 11-0.

“We were goofing around, we were pulling our sleeves up, showing off the guns, doing a little bit of everything. We were having our fun out in the outfield.”

Doty is one of five seniors on this year’s legion team.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

REPORTS: 8 Husker athletes, coaches test positive for COVID-19 since April

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Eight Husker athletes or staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since early April, according to multiple reports.

National

Source: Patriots sign QB Cam Newton to replace Brady

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By JIMMY GOLEN
A person with knowledge of the deal has told The Associated Press that the New England Patriots have reached an agreement with free-agent quarterback Cam Newton.

Sports

Junior team steps up for LSW in legion baseball

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 Sports
With the varsity team in quarantine, Lincoln Southwest is relying on some young players in this weekend's Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament. LSW is represented in senior legion baseball by Pinnacle Bank but after some players tested positive for COVID-19 on June 17th, it's been the junior team, On To College, suiting up for Southwest.

Sports

Kluver wins Nebraska Match Play championship

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 Sports
Luke Kluver wins the 53rd Nebraska Match Play championship behind an impressive comeback in the 36-hole final

Latest News

Sports

Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament highlights & scores

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 Sports
The Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament is underway in Lincoln as legion baseball resumes in Nebraska.

Sports

Kluver, Nietfeldt advance to Nebraska Match Play Championship

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 Sports
Luke Kluver and Ryan Nietfeldt, the top two seeds of the Nebraska Match Play, will meet in the championship round.

Sports

Hickman, Waverly win at Eastern Nebraska League Tournament

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 Sports
Pool play continued at the Eastern Nebraska League Tournament on Wednesday.

Sports

Hames keeps faith for NCAA volleyball in 2020

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 Sports
Nicklin Hames isn't sure when the 2020 college volleyball season will begin, but she's optimistic there will be matches this fall.

Sports

Simmerman awaits college-level competition in Expedition League

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 Sports
Instead of playing American Legion baseball this summer, Jaxson Simmerman is joining the Fremont Moo of the Expedition League.

Sports

Bradley leaves LSE for college coaching job

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 11:38 AM CDT
|
By 10/11 Sports
Jonah Bradley has resigned as the head boys basketball coach at Lincoln Southeast.