Doty leads Lincoln Southeast legion baseball team

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Earlier this summer, Jackson Doty didn’t know if he would even be able to play baseball with his childhood friends again. Not only is the recent Lincoln Southeast grad playing, him and his teammates are winning tournaments.

“It means a lot coming out here, our senior season, us boys,” said Doty, who led JC Brager (LSE’s legion team) to the 2020 Mike Peterson/Coach K championship. In the final game on Sunday night, Doty shined against Omaha Skutt as JC Brager won, 11-0.

“We were goofing around, we were pulling our sleeves up, showing off the guns, doing a little bit of everything. We were having our fun out in the outfield.”

Doty is one of five seniors on this year’s legion team.

