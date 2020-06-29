Here is the latest Nebraska news from The Associated Press at 3:40 p.m. CDT

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health officials say the number of reported coronavirus cases in the state is approaching 19,000. The state's online coronavirus tracker said Monday the state had 18,899 cases of COVID-19. That is 375 higher than it was on Friday. The number of deaths linked to the coronavirus outbreak in the state increased by 1 to 267 between Friday and Monday. The state said that 41% of Nebraska’s hospital beds, 49% of its intensive care beds and 79% of its ventilators remained available Monday. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha woman who is accused of causing a fatal crash that killed two people last week has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. Twenty-eight-year-old Chinyere Nwuju was arrested Saturday after she was released from a hospital. Police said Nwuju was speeding southbound in a sport utility vehicle when she ran a red light in northwestern Omaha and hit a pickup truck around 9 p.m. Wednesday. The force of the collision split the pickup in half and killed Roberto Gonzalez, 58, and Annette North, 56, who were both from Omaha. Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle records show that Nwuju's driver's license is suspended.

OGALLALA, Neb. (AP) — A Kansas man has been sentenced to four years of probation in a Nebraska crash that killed four Iowa motorcyclists. The Kearney Hub reports that Jeser Cisneros-Hernandez, 24, of Liberal, Kansas, also was ordered Friday to serve 400 hours of community service. He pleaded no contest in February to reckless and willful vehicular homicide. Prosecutors dropped three more counts and two other charges in return for his pleas. Prosecutors say his vehicle hit two motorcycles carrying two people each on July 1, 2017, near Ogallala.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 34-year-old Nebraska man is under arrest after allegedly spitting at law enforcement officers during a disturbance in a hospital emergency room. The Lincoln Journal Star reports police responding to a call Saturday at the emergency room at Bryan West found Seth Ketelhut of Walton arguing and yelling at hospital security and a Cass County deputy who had brought him to the hospital. Ketelhut spit on the deputy’s face on the deputy’s face, then spit at and headbutted a Lincoln police officer who was trying to control him. He was arrested and charged with assault on an officer.