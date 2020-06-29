Advertisement

Husker Harvest Days cancelled

Farm Progress, the Husker Harvest Days parent company, announced on Monday afternoon that the 2020 event will be cancelled.
Farmers spend time together at the 2019 Husker Harvest Days. (Credit: Alicia Naspretto, KSNB)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Husker Harvest Days has been cancelled. Farm Progress, the Husker Harvest Days parent company, announced on Monday that the 2020 event will be cancelled. The company also called off the Farm Progress Show, which would have been held in Boone, Iowa.

“We have been working with officials in Iowa and Nebraska for our shows, and we appreciate the support they expressed for us to hold the events,” said a Farm Progress official in an online press release. “They are critical partners to us, and we are all disappointed to not host the events this year, but feel confident that this is the right decision for our community.”

Earlier this month, show management stated that Husker Harvest Days would still go on as planned, practicing social distancing guidelines and other health measures. However, Farm Progress officials said that the situation across the country had quickly changed.

“Within days of our commitment to hold both farm shows, more than half the United States saw a significant spike in new cases of COVID-19. We have a multi-generational audience that travels from all across the country and around the world to attend the shows and based on that we felt it better to reconsider the traditional show for 2020 to prioritize the safety of all. Our community’s safety is our priority, always,” said Matt Jungmann, Events Manager of Farm Progress.

A virtual experience is being planned in place of the annual shows.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

