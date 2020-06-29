Advertisement

Update on COVID-19 in Lincoln

Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials updated the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at a news conference Monday.

Nine lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lincoln Monday, bringing Lancaster County’s total to 1,697. The number of deaths in the community remains at 12.

Officials noted that their biggest concern was the increase in cases from the under-40 age group. At the beginning of May, this age group accounted for 40 Percent of all cases, this group now accounts 60 percent of cases. Last week, 73 percent of new cases were in the under-40 age group, with 25 percent of new cases were under the age of 20.

Investigators said that many of these individuals had gone to bars, gone camping or taken part in team sports with no masks or face coverings. Officials said that this virus is very active in our community, and that now is not the time to get complacent and avoid precautions

The COVID-19 Risk Dial is at Yellow,” indicating a moderate risk of the virus spreading. Residents are advised to follow these recommendations to protect themselves and others:

  • Consider staying at home most of the time, with caution for non-essential travel and work
  • Distance at least six feet from anyone outside the home
  • Cautious expansion of interactions with others, outdoor activities preferred
  • Gatherings only with modifications for COVID-19
  • Events only within guidance by the Health Department
  • Face coverings continued to be recommended to be used around other people
  • Continue to wash hands regularly, disinfect highly touched surfaces and monitor for illness

