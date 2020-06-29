NE Lottery
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Red Balls: 9-19, White Balls: 3-15
(Red Balls: nine, nineteen; White Balls: three, fifteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
Month: 2, Day: 29, Year: 32
(Month: two; Day: twenty-nine; Year: thirty-two)
5-4-6
(five, four, six)
10-14-16-23-24
(ten, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $118,000
Estimated jackpot: $51 million