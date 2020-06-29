NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Red Balls: 9-19, White Balls: 3-15

(Red Balls: nine, nineteen; White Balls: three, fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

Month: 2, Day: 29, Year: 32

(Month: two; Day: twenty-nine; Year: thirty-two)

5-4-6

(five, four, six)

10-14-16-23-24

(ten, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $118,000

Estimated jackpot: $51 million