Advertisement

Reddit, Twitch clamp down Trumpist forums for hate speech

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla., Saturday, June 20, 2020.
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla., Saturday, June 20, 2020.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By TALI ARBEL AP Technology Writer
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Reddit, an online comment forum that is one of the internet's most popular websites, on Monday banned a forum that supported President-Donald Trump as part of a crackdown on hate speech.

The Trump forum, called The_Donald, was banned because it encouraged violence, regularly broke other Reddit rules, and defiantly “antagonized” both Reddit and other forums, the company said in a statement. Reddit had previously tried to discipline the forum.

Reddit’s action against The_Donald was part of a larger purge at the San Francisco-based site. The company said it took down a total of 2,000 forums, known as the site as “subreddits,” most of which it said were inactive or had few users.

Social-media companies have long struggled to deal with hate speech on their platforms. A growing number of large advertisers have said they are pausing social-media spending after a campaign by a group of civil-rights and other groups called for an ad boycott of Facebook, saying it has failed to curb racist and violent content and misinformation.

On Monday, Ford Motor Co. put the brakes on all national social media advertising for the next 30 days. The company says hate speech, as well as violent and racial injustice content need to be eradicated from the sites.

Also on Monday, live-streaming site Twitch, which is owned by Amazon, temporarily banned Trump’s account for violating its hateful conduct rules. Twitch pointed to comments made in two rallies that were posted on the site. One was at a recent rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where Trump mentioned “a very tough hombre” breaking into someone’s home. The other was from a 2015 campaign rally that was recently reposted on Twitch, in which Trump said Mexico sends people to the U.S. that are rapists and bring drugs to the country. Twitch declined to say how long the suspension will last.

Reddit has tweaked its rules and banned forums for white nationalists over the years in an attempt to rid its platform of vitriol, sometimes dealing with an outcry from users because of it.

CEO Steve Huffman said earlier this month that Reddit was working with moderators to explicitly address hate speech.

__

AP Business Writer Joseph Pisani contributed from New York.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Dems push election-season health care bill toward House OK

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By ALAN FRAM
Democrats pushed a strengthening of “Obamacare” patient protections toward House passage Monday.

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

National

AMBER Alert issued for missing eight-year-old

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
An AMBER Alert has been issued for eight-year-old Josiah Brantley, who Tallahassee Police say may be with his mother in Live Oak or Orlando.

News

REPORTS: 8 Husker athletes, coaches test positive for COVID-19 since April

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Eight Husker athletes or staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since early April, according to multiple reports.

National Politics

Seattle's 'occupied zone' remains in place

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
Protesters continued to hold Seattle's "occupied zone," despite promises from the mayor that the barricades would be moved.

Latest News

News

Lincoln's Response to COVID-19

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials updated the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at a news conference Monday.

National Politics

White House: Trump not briefed on ‘unverified’ bounties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JAMES LAPORTA and DEB RIECHMANN
The intelligence assessments came amid Trump's push to withdraw the U.S. from Afghanistan and suggested Russia was making overtures to militants as the U.S. and the Taliban held talks to end the long-running war.

National

Judge warns of possible move of trial in George Floyd death

Updated: 1 hour ago
Four ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd are due in court Monday.

National

Couple draw guns at protesting crowd heading to St. Louis mayor’s home

Updated: 1 hours ago
Mark McCloskey, 63, told a TV station that he and wife, Patricia, both personal injury lawyers, were facing an "angry mob" on their private street and feared for their lives Sunday night.

Coronavirus

Florida site of GOP convention orders wearing of masks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and EMILY SCHMALL Associated Press
The United States on Monday reported 38,800 newly confirmed infections, with the total surpassing 2.5 million.