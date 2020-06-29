REPORTS: 8 Husker athletes, coaches test positive for COVID-19 since April

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Eight Husker athletes or staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since early April, according to multiple reports.

Included in that number are five football players and one football staff member, Head Coach Scott Frost told the Omaha World-Herald.

The report says that 250 athletes have been tested multiple times since some players began voluntarily returning to campus on April 3, resulting in the eight positive tests. Three of the positive tests came upon the individual’s arrival back on campus.

Nebraska Football Head Coach Scott Frost said that a plan has been in place for months about how to test players and coaches and keep a severe spread from occurring.

Husker athletes resumed voluntary workouts on June 1.

