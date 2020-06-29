Star Tran buses take safety measures as they prepare to start operating normally

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

As people get back to normal work schedules and normal life, more people are boarding city buses.

While they’re not up to their normal ridership of 12,000 trips a day, Mike Davis, Transit Manager said it’s required them to get back to their normal schedule.

On July 23, that’s what will happen, but it won’t be business as usual.

The biggest change is they’ll install plexi-glass barriers between the driver and passengers. They’ve put signs on every other seat to encourage social distancing and will continue offering free rides so passengers can get right to their seats.

“We want everyone to be as safe as possible,” Davis said.

The buses will also be disinfected every night and the hand-vans are wiped down between pick-ups, and while riders aren’t required to wear masks, it’s encouraged. They’re taking all of these precautions because Davis said they know their services are essential.

“About 40 percent of our trips are for people to get to work and during these tough times we want people to be able to access their jobs, to be able to get to education and tasks like grocery shopping,” Davis said.

To stay up to date on the policies, visit Star Tran’s page on the city’s website: https://www.lincoln.ne.gov/city/ltu/startran/about.ht