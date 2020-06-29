Advertisement

Staying hot and humid to end June and start July

Hot and Humid
Hot and Humid(1011 Weather)
By Bill Rentschler
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hazy conditions have dominated the area on Sunday as a layer of Saharan dust has settled into central and eastern Nebraska. This dust has reduced visibility to as low as 5 miles at times across southeastern Nebraska and has also reduced air quality to “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” levels in Lincoln. The dust will likely linger across the area through the day on Monday, though there are indications it should become a bit lighter by Monday, so some improvement in air quality is expected.

It doesn’t appear like there will be any relief from the heat or humidity over the course of the next week as a very summer-like pattern of hot and humid conditions is setting up for the forecast area.

All of this week and into the Fourth of July weekend is expected to see afternoon highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s across central and eastern Nebraska. Dew points are also forecast to generally remain in the mid to upper 60s for most of the coverage area as well. The combination of high temperatures and high humidity will likely lead to daily opportunities to see heat index values into the upper 90s and lower 100s at times.

Some off and on thunderstorm chances will linger across the state through the first half of the week, though it looks like the best chances for some strong to severe storms will be Tuesday evening and again on Wednesday as an upper level disturbances slides across the Plains. The second half of the weekend into the weekend will hold some small chances for some spotty rain, but does appear to mainly dry.

<b>SUNDAY NIGHT:</b> Partly cloudy, warm, humid, and hazy. Lows in the mid 70s with dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s. South winds at 10 to 15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

<b>MONDAY:</b> Partly sunny, hot, humid, and a bit hazy. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Dew points in the low to mid 70s will result in heat index values approaching and exceeding 100° at times in the afternoon. South winds at 10 to 15 MPH with gusts up to 25 to 30 MPH possible.

<b>MONDAY NIGHT:</b> Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and t'storms. Lows in the mid 70s.

<b>TUESDAY:</b> Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs in the low 90s. 30% chance for t’storms Tuesday night. Some storms could be strong to severe.

