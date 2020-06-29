Advertisement

Staying hot and humid with isolated severe storms on Tuesday

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More hot and humid conditions are expected for the day on Tuesday in Lincoln as temperatures once again return to near 90°. Dew points will likely stay in the low to mid 70s throughout the day, and when factored in will lead to heat index values approaching 100° at times.

Highs will reach the upper 80s to mid 90s across the state on Tuesday.
Heat index values should reach the upper 90s to lower 100s on Tuesday across central and eastern Nebraska.
Skies will continue to be plagued by some clouds through the day and winds should remain just a touch on the breezy side from the south and southeast at 10 to 15 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH possible at times.

Tuesday morning and afternoon should be dry, but as a cold front advances from the west, showers and thunderstorms will return to the forecast across eastern Nebraska. Some isolated to scattered severe storms will be possible, with the best chances for severe weather likely across north central and into northeastern Nebraska.

A marginal and slight risk for severe weather is in place across central and eastern Nebraska on Tuesday. Large hail, damaging wind gusts, locally heavy rain, and an isolated tornado are possible.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, humid, and a bit breezy. Highs around 90° with heat index values in the afternoon approaching 100°. South and southeast winds at 10 to 20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible. 40% chance for thunderstorms Tuesday evening. Some storms could be strong to severe with large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance for thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs around 90° with northeast winds at 10 to 15 MPH. 30% chance for showers and t’storms.

