The heat and humidity continues

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hot and muggy conditions for this afternoon with partly to mostly sunny skies. Although high temperatures for much of central and eastern Nebraska won’t be that extreme, dew points in the mid 70s will make it feel like it’s in the upper 90s to around 100 This afternoon through Tuesday. A south wind will continue to gust to around 30 mph.

A cold front will begin to move across Nebraska Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. The front is expected to generate scattered t’storms late in the day and continue into early Wednesday morning. A few of the storms could be severe. The cold front may drop the temperature a few degrees on Wednesday but it is still expected to be humid.

Thursday and Friday will be hot and humid with a chance of t’storms on Friday. It is still expected to be hot on the 4th of July this Saturday but perhaps not quite as humid. Hot weather will continue on Sunday and isolated t’storms will be possible both Saturday and Sunday.

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, hazy, hot and humid. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat index readings, 95 to 100. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and t’storms. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for an afternoon t’storm. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.