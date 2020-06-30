Advertisement

Bryan Health physicians share latest COVID-19 testing data & concerns

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Source: CDC/NIH/NIAID-RML/CNN)
By Laura Halm
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Tuesday, physicians with Bryan Health shared the latest testing data with COVID-19 and their concerns as we remain in a global pandemic.

Bryan Health said they have seen a spike in the COVID-19 test positivity rate. Last week our region had a 3.2-percent positive rate, compared to this week which is at 6.5-percent positive rate.

Dr. Anne Perlman, a hospitalist with Bryan Health, said 65-percent of the positive COVID-19 tests are people under 40-years old.

Along with that, 40 to 45-percent of the infections are from asymptomatic people.

Dr. Perlman said the concern is with younger asymptomatic people in Nebraska who may unknowingly sicken someone and we need to take precautions.

“It’s important to get tested based on if you are symptomatic or you’ve been exposed. Other than that, put all your energy into just acting like you have it. Meaning, if you feel fine but you’re going out in public, wear a mask. Don’t go to indoor social events, if you want to socialize, that’s great, do it outside, stay 6ft apart, be safe,” said Dr. Perlman.

Bryan Health is experiencing a delay in getting test results back from an outside lab. Leaders said it is currently about a five day turnaround because labs are overloaded with testing that’s happening across the country.

COVID-19 cases by the numbers

At Bryan Health, to date, 13,061 people have been tested, of those 1,595 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Bryan Medical Center currently has four COVID-19 patients. We’re told all four of those patients are from Lancaster County.

Bryan Health officials said one of those patients is on a ventilator, two patients are in the ICU and two are in the General Care Unit.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bob Downey Retires

Updated: 34 minutes ago
A surprise car parade honored Bob Downey with the Capital Humane Society.

News

Baseball’s minor leagues cancel 2020 seasons

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Baseball’s minor leagues canceled their seasons on Tuesday after Major League Baseball decided not to provide any players to its affiliated teams amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Red Willow County Deputy arrested on several charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
The deputy reportedly pointed his service weapon at his wife.

News

Lincoln’s Mayor details changes to LPD, CPAB, and Mayoral Pardons.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials will update the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. Click in the story to watch it live.

Latest News

News

Troopers assaulted after removing man from I-80

Updated: 4 hours ago
A man is in protective custody after assaulting troopers attempting to remove him from I-80.

News

Woman arrested for tampering with evidence following murder of Lincoln teen

Updated: 4 hours ago
LPD arrested Sanaa Osman for tampering with evidence on Monday.

News

Multiple pursuits lead to arrests by troopers

Updated: 5 hours ago
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people following pursuits near Lincoln and Scottsbluff.

News

CAC’s founding director retires after serving thousands of children in need

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
After years of dedication and helping thousands upon thousands of children, Lynn Ayers is retiring from the Child Advocacy Center.

News

Lincoln woman facing assault charges after argument leads to stabbing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
The Lincoln Police Department says a woman is facing assault charges after an argument led to a stabbing on Sunday night.

News

LPD: Car stolen from driveway along with laptop and game console

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a car was stolen, along with other high dollar items from cars parked in Lincoln.