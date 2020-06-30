Bryan Health physicians share latest COVID-19 testing data & concerns

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Tuesday, physicians with Bryan Health shared the latest testing data with COVID-19 and their concerns as we remain in a global pandemic.

Bryan Health said they have seen a spike in the COVID-19 test positivity rate. Last week our region had a 3.2-percent positive rate, compared to this week which is at 6.5-percent positive rate.

Dr. Anne Perlman, a hospitalist with Bryan Health, said 65-percent of the positive COVID-19 tests are people under 40-years old.

Along with that, 40 to 45-percent of the infections are from asymptomatic people.

Dr. Perlman said the concern is with younger asymptomatic people in Nebraska who may unknowingly sicken someone and we need to take precautions.

“It’s important to get tested based on if you are symptomatic or you’ve been exposed. Other than that, put all your energy into just acting like you have it. Meaning, if you feel fine but you’re going out in public, wear a mask. Don’t go to indoor social events, if you want to socialize, that’s great, do it outside, stay 6ft apart, be safe,” said Dr. Perlman.

Bryan Health is experiencing a delay in getting test results back from an outside lab. Leaders said it is currently about a five day turnaround because labs are overloaded with testing that’s happening across the country.

COVID-19 cases by the numbers

At Bryan Health, to date, 13,061 people have been tested, of those 1,595 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Bryan Medical Center currently has four COVID-19 patients. We’re told all four of those patients are from Lancaster County.

Bryan Health officials said one of those patients is on a ventilator, two patients are in the ICU and two are in the General Care Unit.

