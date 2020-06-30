CAC’s founding director retires after serving thousands of children in need

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After years of dedication and helping thousands upon thousands of children, Lynn Ayers is retiring from the Child Advocacy Center.

It was a celebration on Tuesday of all of Ayers’ work over the years. Since 1996, the CAC has served 16,318 little ones.

Ayers was the CAC’s founding Executive Director and only employee from 1996 to 2001, building the organization from the ground up.

Friends and colleagues say Ayers has devoted nearly all of her adult life to serving children in need. Today the CAC has 18-full time staff members, along with a medical director and two part-time sexual assault nurse examiners.

The CAC serves 17 counties in Southeast Nebraska and has satellite offices in York and Auburn to better help children in more rural communities.

Colleagues said that they cherish their relationship with Ayers and that her work with the CAC has undoubtedly resulted in a safer community for the children of Lincoln.

