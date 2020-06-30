Advertisement

CAC’s founding director retires after serving thousands of children in need

Lynn Ayers (Photo Courtesy Child Advocacy Center)
Lynn Ayers (Photo Courtesy Child Advocacy Center)(CAC)
By Laura Halm
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After years of dedication and helping thousands upon thousands of children, Lynn Ayers is retiring from the Child Advocacy Center.

It was a celebration on Tuesday of all of Ayers’ work over the years. Since 1996, the CAC has served 16,318 little ones.

Ayers was the CAC’s founding Executive Director and only employee from 1996 to 2001, building the organization from the ground up.

Friends and colleagues say Ayers has devoted nearly all of her adult life to serving children in need. Today the CAC has 18-full time staff members, along with a medical director and two part-time sexual assault nurse examiners.

The CAC serves 17 counties in Southeast Nebraska and has satellite offices in York and Auburn to better help children in more rural communities.

Colleagues said that they cherish their relationship with Ayers and that her work with the CAC has undoubtedly resulted in a safer community for the children of Lincoln.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bob Downey Retires

Updated: 34 minutes ago
A surprise car parade honored Bob Downey with the Capital Humane Society.

News

Baseball’s minor leagues cancel 2020 seasons

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Baseball’s minor leagues canceled their seasons on Tuesday after Major League Baseball decided not to provide any players to its affiliated teams amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Red Willow County Deputy arrested on several charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
The deputy reportedly pointed his service weapon at his wife.

News

Lincoln’s Mayor details changes to LPD, CPAB, and Mayoral Pardons.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials will update the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. Click in the story to watch it live.

News

Bryan Health physicians share latest COVID-19 testing data & concerns

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
Tuesday, physicians with Bryan Health shared the latest testing data with COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Troopers assaulted after removing man from I-80

Updated: 4 hours ago
A man is in protective custody after assaulting troopers attempting to remove him from I-80.

News

Woman arrested for tampering with evidence following murder of Lincoln teen

Updated: 4 hours ago
LPD arrested Sanaa Osman for tampering with evidence on Monday.

News

Multiple pursuits lead to arrests by troopers

Updated: 5 hours ago
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people following pursuits near Lincoln and Scottsbluff.

News

Lincoln woman facing assault charges after argument leads to stabbing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
The Lincoln Police Department says a woman is facing assault charges after an argument led to a stabbing on Sunday night.

News

LPD: Car stolen from driveway along with laptop and game console

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a car was stolen, along with other high dollar items from cars parked in Lincoln.