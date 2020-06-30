Advertisement

COVID-19 survivor barely recognizes himself after 25 days in a coma

Ahmad Ayyad went from peak physical condition and competing in obstacle races to losing 60 pounds after being hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Ahmad Ayyad went from peak physical condition and competing in obstacle races to losing 60 pounds after being hospitalized due to the coronavirus.(Source: CNN)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN/Gray News) – The first COVID-19 patient to need a ventilator at Johns Hopkins Hospital is making a remarkable recovery.

Ahmad Ayyad took an Uber to a Washington D.C. hospital in March after experiencing what he thought were flu symptoms.

His life was in the balance.

“They put me in a coma, and they put me on a ventilator,” Ayyad said. “I wake up the next day, I’m in Baltimore at Hopkins.”

He tested positive for coronavirus and influenza.

“He is a very athletic, fit individual and he’s young and so my first thought was wow, if this can happen to him and he can be this sick, this can happen to anyone,” said Dr. Natalie West, a pulmonary specialist at the Johns Hopkins Hospital.

The 40-year-old athlete was in an induced coma for 25 days.

The ordeal took a toll on his body. He lost 60 pounds.

“I was basically paralyzed, I couldn’t move,” he said. “All my muscles were gone.”

Ayyad also had heart and lung damage.

Physical therapy involved relearning to eat, walk and talk. It was a difficult process.

Ayyad said he hopes to be back to normal by September and offered some advice as the virus continues to spread.

“Take it seriously. It’s not a joke,” he said.

“It can kill you, even if you think you’re healthy and immune to it. You’re not.”

Copyright 2020 CNN and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Russians voters agree to extend Putin’s rule to 2036

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DARIA LITVINOVA
A majority of Russians approved amendments to Russia’s constitution in a weeklong vote ending Wednesday, allowing President Vladimir Putin to hold power until 2036, although the balloting was tarnished by widespread reports of pressure on voters and other irregularities.

Coronavirus

Watching Sun Belt spikes, other states back off on reopening

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By JAKE COYLE
The run-up in cases — blamed in part on "knucklehead behavior" by Americans not wearing masks or obeying other social-distancing rules — has raised fears that many states could see the same phenomenon if they reopen too, or that people from the South and West could spread the virus to other regions.

Coronavirus

Fauci urges planning to get children back to school

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
States are grappling with the question of how to reopen schools amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

National

Citing racial bias, San Francisco will end release of mug shots

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ Associated Press
San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said the policy means the department will no longer release booking photos of suspects to the media or allow officers to post them online.

News

Snapchat photo leads to arrest of Kearney pizza robbery suspect

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Snapchat photo bragging about a crime leads to arrest of suspect connection to Kearney pizza delivery robbery.

Latest News

National

Hong Kong police make first arrests under new national security law

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zen Soo
Any person taking part in secessionist activities, such as shouting slogans or holding up banners and flags urging for the city's independence, is in violation of the law regardless of whether violence is used.

Coronavirus

‘Friday the 13th’-like villain stars in PSA for mask wearing

Updated: 1 hour ago
A New York public service announcement to get people to wear masks during the pandemic stars a character who looks like Jason from ‘Friday the 13th.’

National

Trump officials defend response to Russia bounty threat

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK, ZEKE MILLER and JAMES LaPORTA Associated Press
Lawmakers have been demanding answers over the allegations, and Democrats have accused Trump of bowing to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the risk of U.S. soldiers' lives.

News

Families of four Gretna teens killed in 2019 crash file tort claim

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
The families of four teen girls killed in a crash almost a year ago have filed a tort claim against Sarpy County.

National

Health officials look to pool testing as new approach to trace coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
Experts are now considering a new approach: pool testing. Many say it's the necessary next step in testing and tracing COVID-19.

National

Health officials look to pool testing as new approach to trace coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Experts are now considering a new approach: pool testing. Many say it's the necessary next step in testing and tracing COVID-19.