Advertisement

FDA approves an at-home breast cancer treatment

Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new treatment has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration that would give some of the most vulnerable breast cancer patients a chance to fight the disease from home.

Phesgo targets HER2-positive breast cancer, which accounts for roughly one-fifth of breast cancers.

The medication is used when the cancer is either in its early stages or has spread to other parts of the body.

The FDA says Phesgo works by disrupting the signals which promote the growth of cancer cells.

It can be administered at home through an injection under the skin by a qualified health care professional once chemotherapy is finished.

It gives those vulnerable to the coronavirus a way to fight the disease without being put in additional danger due to a compromised immune system.

But there are risks. The FDA said patients should be selected to start this treatment only after FDA-approved testing.

The most common side effects for patients taking Phesgo are hair loss, nausea, diarrhea, anemia and lack of energy.

Phesgo can also cause a low level of white blood cells beyond what’s caused by chemotherapy.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Dem climate plan would end greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press
The plan backed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other leaders is less ambitious than a sweeping Green New Deal that a group of progressive Democrats outlined last year.

News

Bob Downey Retires

Updated: 35 minutes ago
A surprise car parade honored Bob Downey with the Capital Humane Society.

National

Biden: Trump has failed at home on virus, abroad with Putin

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By BILL BARROW and ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press
Biden accused Trump of “waving the white flag” and refusing to lead the country through a pandemic that has killed 125,000 Americans and led to Depression-level unemployment.

National

Trump faces pressure over Russia bounties to kill US troops

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JAMES LAPORTA and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press
The Democrats said their briefing was insufficient and they learned nothing new. Hoyer said it was White House officials giving "their perspective" when lawmakers really need to hear from members of the intelligence community.

National

Former Atlanta officer who shot Rayshard Brooks granted bond

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick set a bond of $500,000 for Garrett Rolfe, who faces charges including felony murder in the killing of Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man.

Latest News

News

Baseball’s minor leagues cancel 2020 seasons

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Baseball’s minor leagues canceled their seasons on Tuesday after Major League Baseball decided not to provide any players to its affiliated teams amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Red Willow County Deputy arrested on several charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
The deputy reportedly pointed his service weapon at his wife.

National

There are snakes that can fly and scientists now know how

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
Researchers have figured out how the paradise tree snake can remain airborne for so long.

National

This is how some snakes glide through the air

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Researchers have figured out how the paradise tree snake can remain airborne for so long.

Coronavirus

Sunbelt states rush to line up hospital beds, not barstools, amid virus surge

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and LORNE COOK Associated Press
The European Union will reopen its borders to travelers from 14 countries, and possibly China soon, the bloc announced Tuesday, but most Americans have been refused entry for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the U.S.

National

Amber Alert for 1-year-old abducted in Mont., police say

Updated: 2 hours ago
Malachai Talley was taken by Dejarreh Talley and three unknown males Tuesday morning, officials said.