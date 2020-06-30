Here is the latest Nebraska news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. CDT

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Fair is still a go but will be scaled back considerably to protect people from the coronavirus. The fair’s board approved a slimmed-down schedule for this year’s event, which is scheduled from Aug. 28 through Sept. 7. Executive Director Bill Ogg says the first weekend of the fair will feature 4-H events, while the second weekend would offer FFA events. Other activities such as the Raising Nebraska Experience and Nebraska Game and Parks Display will be available during the week in between. Fair officials said they may add other events if the fair nears.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Health officials say the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nebraska has topped 19,000 since the outbreak of the new coronavirus began earlier this year. The state's online virus tracking site says 19,042 cases had been confirmed by Tuesday — a jump of 143 new cases from the day before. The site also showed two new deaths, bringing the state's total to 269 deaths since the start of the outbreak. The state says 42% of Nebraska’s hospital beds, 48% of its intensive care beds and 80% of its ventilators remained available Tuesday.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Former longtime Boys Town director Rev. Val Peter has died at age 85 Peter oversaw a significant expansion of Boys Town’s programs during his tenure but still managed to connect personally with many of the children who lived at the home’s campus just outside Omaha, Nebraska. His sister said Peter died Tuesday after battling cancer. Tim McNeil, chancellor of the Omaha Catholic Archdiocese, said Peter had a “deep love and passion for the children that were entrusted to his care.” Boys Town was founded in 1917 by the Rev. Edward Flanagan and was immortalized by the 1938 movie “Boys Town.”

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's largest school district has announced it will open up in-person classes a week earlier than planned and require all students, staff and others to wear masks on school grounds to try to fight the spread of the new coronavirus. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Omaha Public Schools board on Monday approved changes to the upcoming school year, including a new start date of Aug. 11 and an extension of the winter break by one week. Last week, school district officials announced plans to have students attend school part time. The plan divides students into two groups who would each attend school in person during different days of the week.