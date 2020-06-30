Advertisement

Hot and humid; Severe t’storms possible late

By Brad Anderson
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another hot an muggy day is expected across most of Nebraska. Central and eastern Nebraska may start the day with morning stratus clouds but eventually partly sunny skies will develop. A cold front will move across Nebraska this afternoon and tonight and this will trigger scattered t’storms and a few of those storms could be severe. The best chance for t’storms in the Lincoln area and eastern Nebraska will be late this evening and continue into early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday might be a couple of degrees cooler but it is still expected to be humid and there will still be the chance for and isolated t’storm or two in the afternoon. Thursday and Friday will be hot and humid with a few scattered t’storms on Friday.

For Independence day it will still be on the hot side but perhaps not as muggy. There will be a slight chance for a thunderstorm on both Saturday and Sunday.

At this point it looks like the hot weather will continue into next week.

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy, hot and humid. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast wind at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of t’storms with a few isolated severe t’storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. East wind at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance for a morning t’storm. Becoming mostly sunny with a 20% chance of a t’storm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Stormy weather Tuesday evening, more hot, humid weather on Wednesday

A marginal and slight risk is in place across the eastern half of the state with large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain as the primary threat.

Hot and Humid Tuesday

Scattered T'storms For Tonight

Hot, Humid, and Stormy Conditions on Tuesday

Staying hot and humid through the upcoming week with some t'storm chances headlining the forecast for Tuesday evening.

Staying hot and humid with isolated severe storms on Tuesday

More hot, humid, and breezy weather expected on Tuesday with a chance for some isolated strong to severe storms late Tuesday and into the overnight hours.

The heat and humidity continues

An upper level ridge of high pressure over the Central Plains will continue to keep temperatures on the hot side and a southerly flow will keep it muggy for much of the week.

Staying hot and humid to end June and start July

Hot and humid conditions hang around to start the work week with highs in the 90s and dew points well into the 60s and 70s.

Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Hot and humid conditions have returned to Nebraska

Brad’s Afternoon Forecast

High pressure will give us mostly sunny skies, warm temperatures and light winds this afternoon across Nebraska.

Strong to severe storms are expected through Sunday evening

Strong to severe storms are expected to impact the area through Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening.

Flooding and tree damage in southern Lancaster County

Thunderstorms moved through southeastern Nebraska, beginning Thursday afternoon continuing into the evening.