Hot and humid; Severe t’storms possible late

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another hot an muggy day is expected across most of Nebraska. Central and eastern Nebraska may start the day with morning stratus clouds but eventually partly sunny skies will develop. A cold front will move across Nebraska this afternoon and tonight and this will trigger scattered t’storms and a few of those storms could be severe. The best chance for t’storms in the Lincoln area and eastern Nebraska will be late this evening and continue into early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday might be a couple of degrees cooler but it is still expected to be humid and there will still be the chance for and isolated t’storm or two in the afternoon. Thursday and Friday will be hot and humid with a few scattered t’storms on Friday.

For Independence day it will still be on the hot side but perhaps not as muggy. There will be a slight chance for a thunderstorm on both Saturday and Sunday.

At this point it looks like the hot weather will continue into next week.

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy, hot and humid. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast wind at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of t’storms with a few isolated severe t’storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. East wind at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance for a morning t’storm. Becoming mostly sunny with a 20% chance of a t’storm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.