Advertisement

How risky is flying during the coronavirus pandemic?

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP)-- How risky is flying during the coronavirus pandemic?

Flying can increase your risk of exposure to infection, but airlines are taking some precautions and you can too.

Air travel means spending time in security lines and airport terminals, which puts you into close contact with other people. As travel slowly recovers, planes are becoming more crowded, which means you will likely sit close to other people, often for hours, which raises your risk.

Once on a plane, most viruses and other germs don’t spread easily because of the way air circulates, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Airlines also say they are focusing on sanitizing the hard surfaces that passengers commonly touch.

Some airlines like Alaska, Delta, JetBlue and Southwest are blocking middle seats or limiting capacity. But even if every middle seat is empty you will likely be closer than the recommended distance of 6 feet to another passenger now that planes are getting fuller.

American, United and Spirit are now booking flights to full capacity when they can. All leading U.S. airlines require passengers to wear masks. Lauren Ancel Meyers, an expert in disease outbreaks at the University of Texas, says that can help limit risk.

For air travel, and all other types of transportation, the CDC recommends washing your hands, maintaining social distancing and wearing face coverings.

Several airlines announced Monday that they will ask passengers about possible COVID-19 symptoms and whether they have been in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus in the previous two weeks.

Still, Meyers said you still might consider whether you need to be on that plane. “We should all be in the mindset of ‘only if necessary’ and always taking the most precautions we can to protect ourselves and others,” she said.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Dem climate plan would end greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press
The plan backed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other leaders is less ambitious than a sweeping Green New Deal that a group of progressive Democrats outlined last year.

News

Bob Downey Retires

Updated: 36 minutes ago
A surprise car parade honored Bob Downey with the Capital Humane Society.

National

Biden: Trump has failed at home on virus, abroad with Putin

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By BILL BARROW and ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press
Biden accused Trump of “waving the white flag” and refusing to lead the country through a pandemic that has killed 125,000 Americans and led to Depression-level unemployment.

National

Trump faces pressure over Russia bounties to kill US troops

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JAMES LAPORTA and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press
The Democrats said their briefing was insufficient and they learned nothing new. Hoyer said it was White House officials giving "their perspective" when lawmakers really need to hear from members of the intelligence community.

National

Former Atlanta officer who shot Rayshard Brooks granted bond

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick set a bond of $500,000 for Garrett Rolfe, who faces charges including felony murder in the killing of Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man.

Latest News

News

Baseball’s minor leagues cancel 2020 seasons

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Baseball’s minor leagues canceled their seasons on Tuesday after Major League Baseball decided not to provide any players to its affiliated teams amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Red Willow County Deputy arrested on several charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
The deputy reportedly pointed his service weapon at his wife.

National

There are snakes that can fly and scientists now know how

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
Researchers have figured out how the paradise tree snake can remain airborne for so long.

National

This is how some snakes glide through the air

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Researchers have figured out how the paradise tree snake can remain airborne for so long.

Coronavirus

Sunbelt states rush to line up hospital beds, not barstools, amid virus surge

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and LORNE COOK Associated Press
The European Union will reopen its borders to travelers from 14 countries, and possibly China soon, the bloc announced Tuesday, but most Americans have been refused entry for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the U.S.

National

Amber Alert for 1-year-old abducted in Mont., police say

Updated: 2 hours ago
Malachai Talley was taken by Dejarreh Talley and three unknown males Tuesday morning, officials said.