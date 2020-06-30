Latest Nebraska news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CDT

NEBRASKA STATE FAIR

Nebraska State Fair still a go, but will be scaled back

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Fair is still a go but will be scaled back considerably to protect people from the coronavirus. The fair’s board approved a slimmed-down schedule for this year’s event, which is scheduled from Aug. 28 through Sept. 7. Executive Director Bill Ogg says the first weekend of the fair will feature 4-H events, while the second weekend would offer FFA events. Other activities such as the Raising Nebraska Experience and Nebraska Game and Parks Display will be available during the week in between. Fair officials said they may add other events if the fair nears.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEBRASKA

Nebraska health officials: Virus cases in state top 19,000

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Health officials say the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nebraska has topped 19,000 since the outbreak of the new coronavirus began earlier this year. The state's online virus tracking site says 19,042 cases had been confirmed by Tuesday — a jump of 143 new cases from the day before. The site also showed two new deaths, bringing the state's total to 269 deaths since the start of the outbreak. The state says 42% of Nebraska’s hospital beds, 48% of its intensive care beds and 80% of its ventilators remained available Tuesday.

OBIT-BOYS TOWN DIRECTOR

Former longtime Boys Town leader who oversaw expansion dies

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Former longtime Boys Town director Rev. Val Peter has died at age 85 Peter oversaw a significant expansion of Boys Town’s programs during his tenure but still managed to connect personally with many of the children who lived at the home’s campus just outside Omaha, Nebraska. His sister said Peter died Tuesday after battling cancer. Tim McNeil, chancellor of the Omaha Catholic Archdiocese, said Peter had a “deep love and passion for the children that were entrusted to his care.” Boys Town was founded in 1917 by the Rev. Edward Flanagan and was immortalized by the 1938 movie “Boys Town.”

OMAHA SCHOOLS-REOPENING

Nebraska's largest school district reveals fall reopen plan

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's largest school district has announced it will open up in-person classes a week earlier than planned and require all students, staff and others to wear masks on school grounds to try to fight the spread of the new coronavirus. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Omaha Public Schools board on Monday approved changes to the upcoming school year, including a new start date of Aug. 11 and an extension of the winter break by one week. Last week, school district officials announced plans to have students attend school part time. The plan divides students into two groups who would each attend school in person during different days of the week.

OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING-LAWSUIT

Judge dismisses lawsuit of Nebraska man shot by marshal

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed the lawsuit of a Beatrice man who was shot several times in 2018 by a U.S. marshal in Lincoln. U.S. District Judge Joseph Bataillon dismissed Thomas Sailors’ case last week. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the judge said in his order that nothing supports Sailors' allegation that he was asleep when Deputy Marshal Paul Keyes fired 19 rounds at him, and video of the incident shows Sailors was behind the wheel of a sport utility vehicle that he revved and rammed into a police cruiser. Sailor recovered from his wounds and was sentenced last year to five years in prison for assaulting an officer and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.

DRONE-PRISON DELIVERY

Nebraska man faces sentencing for drone delivery to prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man accused of using a drone to try to deliver marijuana and tobacco to Lincoln Correctional Center pleaded no contest to the charges. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 38-year-old Robert M. Kinser faces up to four years in prison at his August sentencing. He entered the pleas Tuesday to charges of attempted delivery of marijuana and attempted conveyance of an article to an inmate. An inmate on a work detail in February 2018 found a crashed drone and two white bags. One bag contained marijuana, the other had tobacco and rolling papers.