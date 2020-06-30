Lincoln woman facing assault charges after argument leads to stabbing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a woman is facing assault charges after an argument led to a stabbing on Sunday night.

On Sunday just after 7 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of 7200 Pioneers Boulevard in southeast Lincoln where the victim had been stabbed in the leg.

The victim told responding officers that 33-year old Amanda Rohren picked up a knife after an argument and said she was going to kill them. LPD said the victim reported a small cut on their neck from where the knife was held.

LPD said the victim was stabbed in the leg by Rohren.

The victim was known to Rohren.

Rohen was arrested and is facing assault charges. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment and their injuries are non-life threatening.

