Lincoln’s Mayor details changes to LPD, CPAB, and Mayoral Pardons.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln officials updated the community on the City’s efforts to improve local police responses at a briefing on Tuesday.

The Mayor noted changes to the Citizen Police Advisory Board. The CPAB is responsible for hearing complaints of police behaviors and policies. The group was initially created in 1975 and last updated in 2011. The Mayor said they will go to the City Council in July and suggest that the CPAB allow for the electronic filing of complaints, to expand the amount of time to issue a complaint from 45 days to 60 days, and to expand the membership of CPAB from seven members to nine members.

The Mayor also noted several changes to the mayoral pardons system during the press conference. Officials said pardon determinations are made on a case by case basis. The City’s pardon application has been revised, and can be seen on the Lincoln City’s website. After six six months passed, the pardon application process will begin. The Mayor said that she will not pardon any individuals who caused violence, destruction, or physical aggression during the protests and riots.

LPD is currently investigating the incidents between May 29 to June 1 and is going through the review of whether the use of force was appropriate for each incident. These reports also include several hit-and-run incidents, several arson cases, assaults and the various assaults of 23 police officers. An initial debrief has been provided to LPD Chief of Police Jeff Bliemeister and a timeline will be provided to the public once further review is completed.

