LPD: Car stolen from driveway along with laptop and game console

(KNOP)
By Laura Halm
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a vehicle theft, along with other high dollar items from cars parked in west Lincoln.

LPD said the break-ins happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Surfside Drive near Capitol Beach.

A 24-year old woman said her car was parked in the driveway of her home with her two roommates cars parked around her vehicle. Around 1 a.m., LPD said a roommate heard a car speeding away and when they checked to see what was happening, the woman’s car had been taken.

LPD said there were seven cars parked in the driveway and all were unlocked. A laptop, game console and other expensive items were stolen from those cars.

Investigators said the woman thought she had locked her car but the keys were left inside.

The garage and other cars in the driveway were hit during the auto-theft. LPD estimated the total loss to be $3,500.

Investigators said the stolen car, a white 2010 Mercury Milan with license plate number 8-D3880, has not been located.

If you know anything about this case or you see the stolen car, give LPD a call at (402) 441-6000.

