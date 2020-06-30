Advertisement

LPS to pay double previous costs for in-person graduation

By Jared Austin
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Public High Schools will have in-person graduations this year but will pay double what they have in previous years. This comes after LPS parents pleaded with the district to offer in-person graduations to students.

LPS said in a statement is usually is charged $10,000 for 3 graduations at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Devanney Center usually charges $4,000 for the other three ceremonies; totaling $14,000. For this year, Pinnacle Bank Arena is charging LPS $28,000 to host all 6 graduation ceremonies. LPS said this is in large part due to a significant increase in staff needed to clean and sanitize the arena along with staff monitoring entrances and common areas.

Current guidelines for graduation ceremonies are as follows:

  • Face coverings will be required for graduates, staff and audience members.
  • There will be no live music performances.
  • Graduates will sit physically distanced on the floor in alphabetical order. This will aid in any possible contact tracing.
  • Depending on health directives at the time, there may be limits on the audience size and that will be communicated ahead of time.
  • During the ceremony, remarks will be made by the superintendent, principals, board members and selected student speakers.
  • Graduates will be announced as they walk across the stage and receive their diploma from a staff member wearing gloves.
  • Hand sanitizer will be provided for graduates as they enter the stage area.
  • There will not be any handshakes, hugs, elbow bumps or high fives.
  • Enough time will be allowed between each ceremony for cleaning and sanitizing.

According to the current Directed Health Measures set by Governor Pete Ricketts and Pinnacle Bank Arena’s capacity, ceremonies could have as many as 7,500 people at each of them.

LPS was not available for further comment Monday outside of its statements above.

