Multiple pursuits lead to arrests by troopers

(KOLNKGIN)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people following pursuits near Lincoln and Scottsbluff.

At approximately 1:45 a.m. CT Tuesday, a trooper observed an eastbound Acura TLX sedan speeding on Interstate 80 near Milford at mile marker 382. The trooper clocked the Acura at 123 miles per hour. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to stop and continued at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle exited I-80 on West O Street in Lincoln at mile marker 395 and began traveling westbound on O Street. As the vehicle continued at a high rate of speed, the trooper discontinued the pursuit out of caution for public safety. A short time later, another trooper located the vehicle traveling southbound at 98 miles per hour on NW 48th Street. The trooper was able to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle and take the driver into custody.

The driver, Jeffrey Hackett, 21, of Glastonbury, Connecticut, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, reckless driving, and traffic violations. He was lodged in Lancaster County Jail.

At approximately 6:00 p.m. MT Monday, troopers observed a GMC Suburban, which had previously been reported stolen, traveling westbound on Highland Road, several miles east of Scottsbluff. The troopers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to stop.

Troopers initiated a pursuit, which following the suspect vehicle north on County Road 27, then west on Lake Minatare Road. The Suburban then drove into a field where it became stuck. The driver, Zachary Hirsch, 36, of Scottsbluff, was arrested without further incident. Hirsch complained of breathing issues and was transported to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, where it was determined that Hirsch had eaten multiple grams of methamphetamine.

Hirsch remained in the hospital for treatment overnight and will be lodged in Scotts Bluff County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, and driving under suspension

