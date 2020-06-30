NE Lottery
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:
Red Balls: 6-11, White Balls: 16-26
(Red Balls: six, eleven; White Balls: sixteen, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
Month: 3, Day: 10, Year: 23
(Month: three; Day: ten; Year: twenty-three)
8-3-3
(eight, three, three)
01-10-28-37-38
(one, ten, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $122,000
Estimated jackpot: $51 million