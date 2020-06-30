Nebraska News Digest

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Nebraska. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Omaha Bureau at 402-391-0031 or omahane@ap.org. Nebraska News Editor Scott McFetridge can also be reached at 515-243-3281 or smcfetridge@ap.org.

TOP STORY:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BATCH TESTING

WASHINGTON — The nation’s top health officials are banking on a new approach to dramatically boost U.S. screening for the coronavirus: combining test samples in batches instead of running them one by one. By Matthew Perrone. SENT: 860 words, photo. NOTE Nebraska interest in story.

With:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEBRASKA — Health officials say the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nebraska has topped 19,000 since the outbreak of the new coronavirus began earlier this year.

AROUND THE STATE:

OBIT-BOYS TOWN DIRECTOR

OMAHA — Former Boys Town director Rev. Val Peter, who led the iconic home for troubled youth for 20 years before retiring in 2005, has died at age 85. Peter oversaw a significant expansion of Boys Town’s programs to more sites beyond its base in Nebraska. UPCOMING: 250 words, photo.

OMAHA SCHOOLS-REOPENING — Nebraska’s largest school district has announced it will open up in-person classes a week earlier than planned and require all students, staff and others to wear masks on school grounds to try to fight the spread of the new coronavirus. SENT: 250 words.

OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING-LAWSUIT

LINCOLN — A federal judge has dismissed the lawsuit of a Beatrice man who was shot several times in 2018 by a U.S. marshal in Lincoln. SENT: 180 words.

IN BRIEF:

PERSON HIT BY TRAIN — Police in western Iowa say a person hit by a train in Council Bluffs has been taken in critical condition to a hospital in nearby Omaha, Nebraska.

SPORTS:

