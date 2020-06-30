Advertisement

Red Willow County Deputy arrested on several charges

(WCAX)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNEP) - Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) investigators have arrested a Red Willow County Sheriff’s Deputy on multiple charges following an investigation into two incidents that occurred in May.

Earlier this month, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office requested NSP to investigate a report of the deputy, Justin Dice, 28, using his official patrol vehicle to follow a vehicle driven by his wife. During the incident, which occurred on May 31 on Highway 83, Dice reportedly drove his patrol vehicle in a manner that it forced his wife to take evasive actions in order to avoid a collision and from being forced off the road. Their two children were in the vehicle at the time of the incident as well.

During the investigation into that incident, NSP investigators became aware of another incident in which the couple was engaged in an argument on May 13. During the May 13 incident, Dice reportedly pointed his service weapon at his wife.

Upon learning of the May 13 incident Monday, investigators arrested Dice. He was lodged in Red Willow County Jail for making terrorist threats, 3rd degree domestic violence, official misconduct, and willful reckless driving.

The investigation remains ongoing.

