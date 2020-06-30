Advertisement

Scammers use pandemic to target Medicare recipients

A Medicare spokesperson said fraudsters use someone’s Medicare number to bill Medicare or Medicaid for services unneeded or never delivered.
A Medicare spokesperson said fraudsters use someone’s Medicare number to bill Medicare or Medicaid for services unneeded or never delivered.(WOWT)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) -

The pandemic has raised concerns not only about contracting the coronavirus but having medical coverage if you do.

That makes Medicare recipients more vulnerable to sales pitches and scams.

Pamela Salonis’ Medicare card is a financial lifesaver.

“I’ve got one, just one medication that costs over $3,000,” Salonis said.

Her future mother-in-law Kathy Rausch said a caller implied a frightening deadline.

“He said our cards are going to expire at the end of June,” Rausch said.

Salonis could not let that happen.

“He talked me out of everything. My Social Security number, everything,” Salonis said.

A Medicare spokesperson said fraudsters use someone’s Medicare number to bill Medicare or Medicaid for services unneeded or never delivered.

But an alleged Medicare call that did not come from Washington. The call to Salonis came from Miami and she handed it off to Rausch who ended it.

“I would not doubt he could have talked her out of just about anything because she is very vulnerable,” Rausch said.

Government offices are closed during the pandemic and because a scammer tricked her out of her Medicare information, Salonis is worried.

“They talked so fast, you can’t even grasp what they are saying before it is too late,” Salonis said.

Any more calls about Medicare, both women said they will shut up then hangup.

A medicare spokesperson tells us scammers are also offering unapproved coronavirus tests to trick clients out of their personal information. If you are contacted, call 1-800-Medicare and report it.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bob Downey Retires

Updated: 38 minutes ago
A surprise car parade honored Bob Downey with the Capital Humane Society.

News

Baseball’s minor leagues cancel 2020 seasons

Updated: 1 hour ago
Baseball’s minor leagues canceled their seasons on Tuesday after Major League Baseball decided not to provide any players to its affiliated teams amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Red Willow County Deputy arrested on several charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
The deputy reportedly pointed his service weapon at his wife.

News

Lincoln’s Mayor details changes to LPD, CPAB, and Mayoral Pardons.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials will update the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. Click in the story to watch it live.

News

Bryan Health physicians share latest COVID-19 testing data & concerns

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
Tuesday, physicians with Bryan Health shared the latest testing data with COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Troopers assaulted after removing man from I-80

Updated: 4 hours ago
A man is in protective custody after assaulting troopers attempting to remove him from I-80.

News

Woman arrested for tampering with evidence following murder of Lincoln teen

Updated: 4 hours ago
LPD arrested Sanaa Osman for tampering with evidence on Monday.

News

Multiple pursuits lead to arrests by troopers

Updated: 5 hours ago
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people following pursuits near Lincoln and Scottsbluff.

News

CAC’s founding director retires after serving thousands of children in need

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
After years of dedication and helping thousands upon thousands of children, Lynn Ayers is retiring from the Child Advocacy Center.

News

Lincoln woman facing assault charges after argument leads to stabbing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
The Lincoln Police Department says a woman is facing assault charges after an argument led to a stabbing on Sunday night.

News

LPD: Car stolen from driveway along with laptop and game console

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a car was stolen, along with other high dollar items from cars parked in Lincoln.