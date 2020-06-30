SCC will start fall semester fully back on each campus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Southeast Community College will start the Fall Semester on Aug. 24, 2020, as originally planned. SCC officials said starting July 1, more staff will be coming back to prepare for the fall semester. On Aug. 10, all students and staff will be welcome back to the campuses for the fall.

All locations, including campuses in Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford, will have new safety protocols and procedures in place to help keep students and employees safe. They include keeping students socially distanced in classrooms and lab spaces and hand sanitizer stations throughout locations. Also, SCC is encouraging students to wear face coverings and expects students to wear them when social/physical distancing is not possible. SCC President Paull Illich said having a smaller average class size plays a role in its decision.

“It makes things less complicated when you are already set up with smaller class sizes,” Illich said. “It’s easier to practice those social distancing recommendations.” According to Illich, SCC’s average class size is around 11 students. Some instructors also will have plexiglass podiums in their classrooms as an extra safety measure. Plexiglass shields also have been installed in areas where students and staff frequently interact.

“The College is committed to providing students the highest-quality learning experience while following recommended safety and health practices,” Illich said. “SCC plays a vital role in providing academic and technical knowledge and skills, but key life skills as well. Choosing SCC is a vital first step in obtaining the life-changing benefits of higher education.”

Although SCC has a plan right now, Illich said the plan is dynamic enough to where they can switch to online learning, if necessary. He also said some classes may be scheduled for different times in the semester.

“In our instructional areas, if we have lab activities that can be done sooner in the semester before a spike might happen, then we want to do that,” Illich said.

