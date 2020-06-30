Stormy weather Tuesday evening, more hot, humid weather on Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A stormy evening is possible across parts of central and eastern Nebraska as a cold front moves in from the west. A marginal and slight risk is in place across the eastern half of the state per the SPC with large hail, damaging winds, and locally heavy rain as the primary threat Tuesday evening and Tuesday night.

A marginal and slight risk is in place across central and eastern Nebraska from the Storm Prediction Center for Tuesday, June 30th, 2020. (KOLN)

Thunderstorms could possibly linger into Wednesday morning across eastern Nebraska and we’ll hold onto some small rain chances through the day on Wednesday with partly sunny skies with hot and humid conditions persisting for much of the state, including Lincoln, where highs should be right around 90° to start July.

Highs reach the upper 80s to low 90s across the state to start July. (KOLN)

The rest of the week into the holiday weekend will remain hot and humid with highs each day in the upper 80s to low 90s with some hit and miss small chances for showers and storms.

