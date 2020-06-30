Advertisement

Stormy weather Tuesday evening, more hot, humid weather on Wednesday

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A stormy evening is possible across parts of central and eastern Nebraska as a cold front moves in from the west. A marginal and slight risk is in place across the eastern half of the state per the SPC with large hail, damaging winds, and locally heavy rain as the primary threat Tuesday evening and Tuesday night.

A marginal and slight risk is in place across central and eastern Nebraska from the Storm Prediction Center for Tuesday, June 30th, 2020.
A marginal and slight risk is in place across central and eastern Nebraska from the Storm Prediction Center for Tuesday, June 30th, 2020.(KOLN)

Thunderstorms could possibly linger into Wednesday morning across eastern Nebraska and we’ll hold onto some small rain chances through the day on Wednesday with partly sunny skies with hot and humid conditions persisting for much of the state, including Lincoln, where highs should be right around 90° to start July.

Highs reach the upper 80s to low 90s across the state to start July.
Highs reach the upper 80s to low 90s across the state to start July.(KOLN)

The rest of the week into the holiday weekend will remain hot and humid with highs each day in the upper 80s to low 90s with some hit and miss small chances for showers and storms.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Hot and Humid Tuesday

Updated: 9 hours ago
Scattered T'storms For Tonight

Forecast

Hot and humid; Severe t’storms possible late

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
A cold front is expected to trigger t'storms late this afternoon and into the overnight hours. A few storms could be severe.

Forecast

Hot, Humid, and Stormy Conditions on Tuesday

Updated: 23 hours ago
Staying hot and humid through the upcoming week with some t'storm chances headlining the forecast for Tuesday evening.

Forecast

Staying hot and humid with isolated severe storms on Tuesday

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
More hot, humid, and breezy weather expected on Tuesday with a chance for some isolated strong to severe storms late Tuesday and into the overnight hours.

Latest News

Forecast

The heat and humidity continues

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
An upper level ridge of high pressure over the Central Plains will continue to keep temperatures on the hot side and a southerly flow will keep it muggy for much of the week.

Forecast

Staying hot and humid to end June and start July

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 9:13 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Hot and humid conditions hang around to start the work week with highs in the 90s and dew points well into the 60s and 70s.

Forecast

Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Hot and humid conditions have returned to Nebraska

Forecast

Brad’s Afternoon Forecast

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
High pressure will give us mostly sunny skies, warm temperatures and light winds this afternoon across Nebraska.

Weather

Strong to severe storms are expected through Sunday evening

Updated: Jun. 21, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT
|
By 1011 NOW Weather Team
Strong to severe storms are expected to impact the area through Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening.

Weather

Flooding and tree damage in southern Lancaster County

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 7:16 AM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
Thunderstorms moved through southeastern Nebraska, beginning Thursday afternoon continuing into the evening.