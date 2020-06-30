Advertisement

Troopers assaulted after removing man from I-80

Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two troopers were assaulted during a situation which began with a report of a man walking into traffic on Interstate 80 near Grand Island.

Troopers responded to the scene at approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday after receiving the report that a man appeared to be attempting to step in front of traffic. Vehicles were swerving to avoid the man.

When a trooper arrived on scene, the man was laying in the westbound passing lane of I-80 near mile marker 318. The trooper was able to remove the man from I-80. According to NSP, the subject spit on the trooper while being placed in the patrol vehicle.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, because of the mental state of the subject, the trooper made arrangements to place the man in emergency protective custody. He was then transported to St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island for a medical check. During the medical check, the man punched another trooper in the face. The man was restrained for the remainder of the medical check.

Upon receiving medical clearance, the man was transported to Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings where he was placed in Emergency Protective Custody. Charges are pending following release from protective custody.

