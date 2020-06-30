Advertisement

Woman arrested for tampering with evidence following murder of Lincoln teen

Sanaa Osman
Sanaa Osman(Lincoln Police)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a 31-year-old woman on Monday for tampering with evidence following the murder of a 15-year-old in Lincoln in September.

According to LPD, 31-year-old Sanaa Osman, of Lincoln, was arrested for tampering with physical evidence following the investigation into the homicide of 15-year-old Ali Al-Burkat.

The shooting happened on September 29th, 2019, around 10 p.m. when Lincoln police officers were called to the area of North 7th Street and Fletcher Avenue on the report of gunshots.

Officers were directed to the business parking lot at 1404 Superior Street where they found Al-Burkat and began CPR.

Al-Burkat was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Investigators determined that Al-Burkat was shot while in the 5500 block of North 7th Street. Investigators developed Majdal Elias as a suspect based on forensic, digital, and video evidence. On February 26th, 2020, Elias was arrested for Second Degree Murder.

Investigators obtained information indicating Elias sent a letter to a female acquaintance in Omaha containing a hand-drawn map that illustrated where he had discarded the gun used in the homicide.

The acquaintance contacted a relative of Elias, Sanaa Osman, who drove to Omaha to retrieve the letter from her. Forensic digital evidence showed that Osman drove the path indicated on the map after returning to Lincoln. Investigators interviewed Osman who denied any knowledge of the map or the location of the gun. Evidence indicated that Osman had possession of the map, which is evidence in the homicide investigation.

On June 29th 2020, at approximately 12:23 p.m., Osman turned herself in at the Lancaster County jail on an outstanding arrest warrant for Tampering with Physical Evidence.

