13th COVID-19 related death reported in Lancaster County

Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lancaster County health officials are reporting a 13th COVID-19 related death.

On Wednesday, the Lincoln/Lancaster County COVID-19 Dashboard reported 13 total deaths in the area.

There are also 1,751 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 623 recoveries.

23 new COVID-19 cases were announced on Wednesday, as were 21 new recoveries.

A total of 27,116 tests have been performed in Lancaster County, and the current positivity rate is 6.5 percent, up from 6.4 percent previously.

