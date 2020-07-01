A “Steamy” Stretch Ahead...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Typical early July weather is on tap for the Lincoln-area as we move through the second-half of the work week and head for the big Independence Day holiday weekend. For you that means rather warm and rather humid conditions for the next several days...with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s during the day...and upper 60s to low 70s at night.

High dew point readings through the period will mean that conditions will “feel” even hotter at times...and care will need to be taken if you spend a lot of time outdoors. Especially keep an eye on the youngsters...and the young-at-heart. The vast majority of the time will be rain-free...but the combination of heat and humidity...coupled with an occasional weak disturbance aloft will mean a “chance” for showers and thunderstorms each day.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.