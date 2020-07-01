Advertisement

Caught on camera: Young Black boy playing basketball hides as police drive past

Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TRUMBULL, Conn. (News 12/CNN) - A Connecticut father is opening up about a video showing his 9-year-old son hide from a police car while playing basketball “because they killed George Floyd.”

Stacey Pierre-Louis says he was stunned when he watched home security video of his 9-year-old son Eliah dribbling a basketball in his driveway in Trumbull, Connecticut. As a police officer drove by, Eliah, who is Black, stopped dribbling and moved behind a car, hiding from view until the patrol car was gone. It was only then that he went back to playing basketball.

“It’s shocking. I watched it like three times. I couldn’t believe what I saw. I asked why he did what he did. He replied, ‘Because they killed George Floyd,’” Pierre-Louis said.

The father later shared the video to Instagram, writing, “Why does he feel like he has to hide when he isn’t doing anything wrong?”

Pierre-Louis also wrote that Eliah doesn’t see the news, and they don’t talk negatively about police at home, adding, “I didn’t know what and still don’t know what to say to him to make it better.”

“We try to shelter these kids, right? But it’s inevitable. You can’t keep them from every screen. You can’t keep them from every play date. They know what’s going on,” Pierre-Louis said.

The father soon found out his post resonated with more than just a few parents. The clip was shared across social media, racking up more than 100,000 views and starting a dialogue about what it’s like to raise a Black child in modern times.

The video even caught the attention of NBA star LeBron James, Eliah’s favorite basketball player, who tweeted it “breaks my heart.”

Pierre-Louis hopes his family’s experience can help bring people together and make a positive difference.

"It opened up the chance to have these uncomfortable but necessary conversations with our kids," he said. "I think that's very much necessary, and I hope that this ends up on the right side of change."

The father says his family has lived in Trumbull for two years. During that time, they’ve had a positive experience with the police department.

