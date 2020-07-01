Advertisement

Ex-Bush officials launch super PAC backing Biden over Trump

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally at Renaissance High School in Detroit, Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally at Renaissance High School in Detroit, Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (KY3)
By AEXANDRA JAFFE
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of former George W. Bush administration and campaign officials have launched a new super PAC supporting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, the latest in a growing number of Republican groups to come out in support of Biden over President Donald Trump.

The group, 43 Alumni for Biden, has recruited at least 200 former White House officials, campaign aides and Cabinet secretaries who worked under Bush to join the push against the Republican incumbent. They’re planning to roll out supportive testimonial videos featuring high-profile Republicans and launch a voter turnout effort in key states, aimed at turning out disaffected Republican voters. News of the group was first reported by Reuters.

Kristopher Purcell, who worked in the Office of Communications in the White House and in the State Department during the Bush administration, said many of the members of the group still consider themselves Republicans but see the need to defeat Trump as beyond their personal politics.

“You don’t have to agree with a president on all of his policy decisions or agenda. We ask them to go to the White House and do what they think is in the best interest of the country. That’s what we as alumni of George W. Bush did, and we think Joe Biden will deliver that as well,” he said.

The group has been in touch with the Biden campaign and other GOP groups opposed to Trump to coordinate some of its activities going forward, and it's alerted Bush's office of their activities, though it remains unaffiliated with the former president directly.

In a statement, Erin Perrine, the Trump campaign’s director of press communications, said “this is the swamp — yet again — trying to take down the duly elected president.”

“President Trump is the leader of a united Republican Party where he has earned 94% of Republican votes during the primaries – something any former president of any party could only dream of,” she said.

Still, this is just the latest group of Republicans supporting Biden to come out publicly amid criticism of Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and race relations in the country.

Two groups, Republican Voters Against Trump and the Lincoln Project, have already been airing ads in key states boosting Biden and attacking Trump. And last month, a group of GOP operatives opposed to Trump launched Right Side PAC, which is aimed at turning out disenchanted Republican voters.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Trump administration defends response to Russia bounty claims

Updated: moments ago
|
Russian officers allegedly offered cash to Taliban militants to kill U.S. or UK troops, according to European intelligence officials.

National

Indiana mother charged in fatal mauling of infant son by family dog

Updated: 14 minutes ago
The baby suffered fatal neck and head injuries in the January attack by the family’s pit bull mix dog.

National

US sets record high with more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases reported in single day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
At least five states, including Arizona, California, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, marked their highest number of new daily confirmed cases on the same day.

National

Nude gardening nets indecent exposure charges for Pa. city official

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The official faces three misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and was suspended from his job without pay, pending the results of the investigation.

National

July 4 plans announced for Washington DC

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Masks are encouraged, and the National Park Service says there will be 300,000 available for free for those who need them.

Latest News

National

LAPD funding slashed by $150M, reducing number of officers

Updated: 3 hours ago
About two-thirds of the funding was earmarked for police overtime and will be used to provide services and programs for communities of color, including a youth summer jobs program.

National

Trump calls reports of Russian bounties on US troops in Afghanistan 'a hoax'

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
A new Pentagon report says Russia has been working with the Taliban to speed up the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan.

News

Cleared from COVID-19, Pinnacle Bank returns to basball field

Updated: 5 hours ago
Pinnacle Bank plays its first game of the 2020 American Legion baseball season

Sports

Cleared from COVID-19, Pinnacle Bank returns to baseball field

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Pinnacle Bank plays its first game of the season following a COVID-19 outbreak on the team.

News

Raymond fireworks show on for 11th season

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Raymond fireworks show on for 11th season

National Politics

Appeals court lifts restraint against Trump book publisher

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
A New York state judge has temporarily blocked publication of a tell-all book by President Donald Trump's niece after the president's brother sued to stop it.