Advertisement

Families of four Gretna teens killed in 2019 crash file tort claim

Abigail Barth, 16, Alexandria Minardi, 15, Kloe Odermatt, 16, and Addisyn Pfeifer, 16, were killed in a crash on Platteview Road near Gretna in June 2019. Roan Brandon, 15, survived the crash. (Courtesy file photo)
Abigail Barth, 16, Alexandria Minardi, 15, Kloe Odermatt, 16, and Addisyn Pfeifer, 16, were killed in a crash on Platteview Road near Gretna in June 2019. Roan Brandon, 15, survived the crash. (Courtesy file photo)(WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The families of four teen girls killed in a crash more than a year ago have filed a tort claim against Sarpy County.

The claim alleges that Sarpy County is responsible for the crash at that particular part of Platteview Road and the guardrail there because:

  1. It was defective and improperly and negligently designed, engineered, constructed, and/or maintained.
  2. It failed to properly warn traffic Platteview Road of the dangers there.
  3. It failed to prevent and/or mitigate crashes on Platteview Road.
  4. It created a dangerous condition and failed to comply with practices, rules, and standards.

Though no dollar amounts appear in the document, each family is seeking wrongful death damages for emotional distress; payment for all medical and funeral expenses; and compensation for the loss of past and future earnings of each of their daughters.

The claim was filed with the Sarpy County Clerk on June 12 by Fraser Stryker, representing the families of Abigail Barth, Addisyn Pfeifer, Alexandria Minardi, and Kloe Odermatt.

Roan Brandon, the lone survivor of the crash, is not mentioned in the claim.

The five teens were riding in a Ford Fusion on June 17, 2019, when they crashed near 180th Street and Platteview Road. Four of the teens were pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Snapchat photo leads to arrest of Kearney pizza robbery suspect

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Snapchat photo bragging about a crime leads to arrest of suspect connection to Kearney pizza delivery robbery.

News

LPD officer rushes to help man who jumped off I-180 bridge

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
An officer with the Lincoln Police Department recently rushed to help a man he saw jump off a bridge.

News

Seward’s 4th of July celebration goes virtual

Updated: 2 hours ago
The coronavirus pandemic is impacting the 4th of July celebrations all over. This year the city of Seward is making their celebration virtual.

News

New additions coming to Lincoln Children’s Zoo

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
Starting Monday, you can check out two new exhibits: cheetahs and anteaters, as well as a huge elephant play structure.

Latest News

News

Lincoln Police see 150% increase in firework calls in June

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lincoln Police said there was a 150 percent increase in the number of fireworks-related calls over the last month.

News

LPD: Teen assaulted by group of males in broad daylight

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a 15-year old boy had his phone stolen and was assaulted in broad daylight.

News

LPD investigating fire after a bottle was thrown into window of 2nd story home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a recent house fire after investigators found a broken window with burn marks.

News

New additions coming to Lincoln Children’s Zoo

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Lincoln Children’s Zoo is officially announcing a few new additions, including the much anticipated Cheetah Run and an elephant-themed playground.

News

Video of 9-year-old hiding from police goes viral

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
When Eliah's dad asked his son why he hid when he saw the officer, his son replied saying, "Because they killed George Floyd."

News

UNL announces fall plan for students on campus

Updated: 5 hours ago
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln released plans for all students who will be on campus for the fall semester.