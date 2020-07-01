Here is the latest Nebraska news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

MCCOOK, Neb. (AP) — State police have arrested a southwestern Nebraska sheriff's deputy accused of using his patrol car to chase down his wife and of threatening her with his service weapon. The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release Tuesday that troopers had arrested Red Willow County Sheriff's Deputy Justin Dice on suspicion of making terrorist threats, domestic violence, official misconduct and willful reckless driving. Investigators say that on May 31, the 28-year-old Dice used his patrol vehicle to chase a vehicle driven by his wife, nearly running her off the road. The patrol says the couple's two young children were in the wife's car at the time. The patrol accused Dice of pointing his gun at his wife on May 13.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new survey of business leaders released Wednesday suggests the economy has begun to recover as businesses reopened in the past month in nine Midwest and Plains states. But Creighton University economist Ernie Goss said the region's economy remains weaker than before the coronavirus outbreak began. And business leaders expect the economy to continue improving over the next six months. The region's overall index jumped into positive territory at 50.3 in June from May's 43.5. Any score above 50 suggests growth, while scores below 50 suggest decline. The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Fair is still a go but will be scaled back considerably to protect people from the coronavirus. The fair’s board approved a slimmed-down schedule for this year’s event, which is scheduled from Aug. 28 through Sept. 7. Executive Director Bill Ogg says the first weekend of the fair will feature 4-H events, while the second weekend would offer FFA events. Other activities such as the Raising Nebraska Experience and Nebraska Game and Parks Display will be available during the week in between. Fair officials said they may add other events if the fair nears.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Health officials say the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nebraska has topped 19,000 since the outbreak of the new coronavirus began earlier this year. The state's online virus tracking site says 19,042 cases had been confirmed by Tuesday — a jump of 143 new cases from the day before. The site also showed two new deaths, bringing the state's total to 269 deaths since the start of the outbreak. The state says 42% of Nebraska’s hospital beds, 48% of its intensive care beds and 80% of its ventilators remained available Tuesday.