Latest Nebraska news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

DEPUTY ARRESTED-NEBRASKA

Nebraska sheriff's deputy accused of domestic disputes

MCCOOK, Neb. (AP) — State police have arrested a southwestern Nebraska sheriff's deputy accused of using his patrol car to chase down his wife and of threatening her with his service weapon. The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release Tuesday that troopers had arrested Red Willow County Sheriff's Deputy Justin Dice on suspicion of making terrorist threats, domestic violence, official misconduct and willful reckless driving. Investigators say that on May 31, the 28-year-old Dice used his patrol vehicle to chase a vehicle driven by his wife, nearly running her off the road. The patrol says the couple's two young children were in the wife's car at the time. The patrol accused Dice of pointing his gun at his wife on May 13.

MIDWEST ECONOMY

Business leaders say area's economy improving with reopening

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new survey of business leaders released Wednesday suggests the economy has begun to recover as businesses reopened in the past month in nine Midwest and Plains states. But Creighton University economist Ernie Goss said the region's economy remains weaker than before the coronavirus outbreak began. And business leaders expect the economy to continue improving over the next six months. The region's overall index jumped into positive territory at 50.3 in June from May's 43.5. Any score above 50 suggests growth, while scores below 50 suggest decline. The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

NEBRASKA STATE FAIR

Nebraska State Fair still a go, but will be scaled back

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Fair is still a go but will be scaled back considerably to protect people from the coronavirus. The fair’s board approved a slimmed-down schedule for this year’s event, which is scheduled from Aug. 28 through Sept. 7. Executive Director Bill Ogg says the first weekend of the fair will feature 4-H events, while the second weekend would offer FFA events. Other activities such as the Raising Nebraska Experience and Nebraska Game and Parks Display will be available during the week in between. Fair officials said they may add other events if the fair nears.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEBRASKA

Nebraska health officials: Virus cases in state top 19,000

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Health officials say the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nebraska has topped 19,000 since the outbreak of the new coronavirus began earlier this year. The state's online virus tracking site says 19,042 cases had been confirmed by Tuesday — a jump of 143 new cases from the day before. The site also showed two new deaths, bringing the state's total to 269 deaths since the start of the outbreak. The state says 42% of Nebraska’s hospital beds, 48% of its intensive care beds and 80% of its ventilators remained available Tuesday.

OBIT-BOYS TOWN DIRECTOR

Former longtime Boys Town leader who oversaw expansion dies

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Former longtime Boys Town director Rev. Val Peter has died at age 85 Peter oversaw a significant expansion of Boys Town’s programs during his tenure but still managed to connect personally with many of the children who lived at the home’s campus just outside Omaha, Nebraska. His sister said Peter died Tuesday after battling cancer. Tim McNeil, chancellor of the Omaha Catholic Archdiocese, said Peter had a “deep love and passion for the children that were entrusted to his care.” Boys Town was founded in 1917 by the Rev. Edward Flanagan and was immortalized by the 1938 movie “Boys Town.”

OMAHA SCHOOLS-REOPENING

Nebraska's largest school district reveals fall reopen plan

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's largest school district has announced it will open up in-person classes a week earlier than planned and require all students, staff and others to wear masks on school grounds to try to fight the spread of the new coronavirus. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Omaha Public Schools board on Monday approved changes to the upcoming school year, including a new start date of Aug. 11 and an extension of the winter break by one week. Last week, school district officials announced plans to have students attend school part time. The plan divides students into two groups who would each attend school in person during different days of the week.