Lincoln Police see 150% increase in firework calls in June

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said there was a 150 percent increase in the number of fireworks-related calls over the last month.

LPD said form June 1 to July 1, the department took 295 calls for service regarding firework complaints.

That is an increase of 150 percent over previous years.

According to LPD, an exact address or description of a home is needed when calling in a complaint.

“A specific address or a description of the residence that we can respond to is needed for a police response. This is the best way to track those who are violating Lincoln Municipal code 9.44, Fireworks,” LPD said.

Fireworks are legal in Lincoln on July 3 from 8 a.m. – 11 p.m., and on July 4 from 8 a.m. to midnight.

