Advertisement

Lincoln Police see 150% increase in firework calls in June

Fireworks
Fireworks(MGN)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said there was a 150 percent increase in the number of fireworks-related calls over the last month.

LPD said form June 1 to July 1, the department took 295 calls for service regarding firework complaints.

That is an increase of 150 percent over previous years.

According to LPD, an exact address or description of a home is needed when calling in a complaint.

“A specific address or a description of the residence that we can respond to is needed for a police response. This is the best way to track those who are violating Lincoln Municipal code 9.44, Fireworks,” LPD said.

Fireworks are legal in Lincoln on July 3 from 8 a.m. – 11 p.m., and on July 4 from 8 a.m. to midnight.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Snapchat photo leads to arrest of Kearney pizza robbery suspect

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Snapchat photo bragging about a crime leads to arrest of suspect connection to Kearney pizza delivery robbery.

News

Families of four Gretna teens killed in 2019 crash file tort claim

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
The families of four teen girls killed in a crash almost a year ago have filed a tort claim against Sarpy County.

News

LPD officer rushes to help man who jumped off I-180 bridge

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
An officer with the Lincoln Police Department recently rushed to help a man he saw jump off a bridge.

News

Seward’s 4th of July celebration goes virtual

Updated: 2 hours ago
The coronavirus pandemic is impacting the 4th of July celebrations all over. This year the city of Seward is making their celebration virtual.

News

New additions coming to Lincoln Children’s Zoo

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
Starting Monday, you can check out two new exhibits: cheetahs and anteaters, as well as a huge elephant play structure.

Latest News

News

LPD: Teen assaulted by group of males in broad daylight

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a 15-year old boy had his phone stolen and was assaulted in broad daylight.

News

LPD investigating fire after a bottle was thrown into window of 2nd story home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a recent house fire after investigators found a broken window with burn marks.

News

New additions coming to Lincoln Children’s Zoo

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Lincoln Children’s Zoo is officially announcing a few new additions, including the much anticipated Cheetah Run and an elephant-themed playground.

News

Video of 9-year-old hiding from police goes viral

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
When Eliah's dad asked his son why he hid when he saw the officer, his son replied saying, "Because they killed George Floyd."

News

UNL announces fall plan for students on campus

Updated: 5 hours ago
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln released plans for all students who will be on campus for the fall semester.